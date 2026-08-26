Residents at northeast Houston apartment complex without power for more than a day

The Brief Residents at Northlake Manor Apartments say some units have been without electricity since Tuesday, leaving them struggling with the Houston heat. One resident with diabetes says she is concerned about keeping her $1,200 insulin refrigerated, while others worry about spoiled food. CenterPoint says a repair must first be made on the apartment complex’s side before its crews can complete their work and restore power.



Residents at a Humble apartment complex say they have been without electricity for more than a day, leaving some concerned about the heat, spoiled food and medication that needs to stay refrigerated.

FOX 26 spoke with residents at Northlake Manor Apartments who say their power went out at different times Tuesday.

What they're saying:

Residents describe a night without power

Nina Christian told FOX 26 her electricity went out Tuesday afternoon. She said one of her neighbors lost power earlier that morning.

Christian said she contacted CenterPoint and was initially told electricity could be restored by 5 p.m. Tuesday. She said CenterPoint crews came to the complex, but the power did not come back on.

As the outage continued, Christian said she sent her niece somewhere else to stay and ultimately slept outside overnight on her porch because of the heat inside her apartment.

She said she is also concerned about food going bad and neighbors with medical conditions who need to keep medication refrigerated.

Christian said she wished management had allowed affected residents to temporarily use empty units with electricity to cool off or keep essential items cold.

She told FOX 26 she pays about $1500 a month and said she is not looking to get anyone in trouble or asking for a reduction in her rent. She simply wants the problem fixed.

Resident worried about $1,200 insulin

FOX 26 also spoke with Patrice Seville, who said her power went out Tuesday morning.

Seville has diabetes and said one of her biggest concerns is keeping her insulin refrigerated. She said the medication costs about $1,200.

She described the experience as miserable and said she feels residents have been brushed off while trying to get answers about when their electricity will return.

Seville said she has received back-and-forth information about the outage and wishes affected residents had been allowed to use empty units with electricity, even temporarily, to cool off or keep food and medication cold.

She also said she was told the apartment office manager contacted the electric company about the problem, but believes more should have been done to make sure crews arrived and the issue was addressed.

What CenterPoint says

FOX 26 reached out to Northlake Manor Apartments and the property's management company for comment, but had not received a response at the time of publication.

While at the complex Wednesday, FOX 26 saw what appeared to be an electrician working at the property.

CenterPoint told FOX 26 that a repair needs to be completed on the customer's side — in this case, the apartment complex — before CenterPoint can complete its work.

Once the necessary repair is completed, CenterPoint says its crews can return to complete their work and restore electricity.