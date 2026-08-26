Conroe ISD school bus involved in crash, 2 minor injuries reported, 1 suspect in custody

The Brief A Conroe Independent School District bus was involved in a crash on Wednesday afternoon, according to school officials. Conroe ISD said the bus was struck from behind by a Jeep near Knob Hollow and Jonquil Pathway in the Gleneagle subdivision. Officials said there were 16 students on board the bus at the time of the crash.



A Conroe Independent School District bus was involved in a crash on Wednesday afternoon, according to school officials.

Conroe ISD school bus involved in afternoon crash

What we know:

Conroe ISD said the bus was struck from behind by a Jeep near Knob Hollow and Jonquil Pathway in the Gleneagle subdivision around 4 p.m.

Authorities said the occupants of the Jeep, two Hispanic males, fled the scene, and one was seen in possession of a firearm.

Police stated one suspect is in custody and a firearm has been recovered at the scene.

Officials said there were 16 students on board the bus at the time of the crash.

Authorities stated no students were injured in the crash.

Only two minor injuries have been reported, officials stated.

Authorities added that because the search area for the suspects was near Irons Junior High, the campus was placed on secure mode as a precaution with students and staff remaining indoors until the suspects were detained.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while authorities are on the scene.