Grandfather charged in fatal T.C. Jester crash that killed 9-year-old grandson

The Brief A 52-year-old grandfather was arrested after an alleged drunk driving crash in Harris County killed his 9-year-old grandson. Prosecutors say Javier Gutiérrez admitted to drinking six beers before making a left turn into an oncoming sheriff's deputy patrol car while the unrestrained child sat in the front seat. He posted a $100,000 bond under strict driving and sobriety conditions, while investigators determine if charges will be upgraded to manslaughter or felony murder.



A 52-year-old grandfather is facing a felony charge following a night-time crash in Harris County that took the life of his 9-year-old grandson.

Javier Gutiérrez has been charged with felony driving while intoxicated with a minor under 15 years old. State prosecutors warn those charges could be upgraded to manslaughter or felony murder depending on the outcome of an ongoing investigation into the crash.

What we know:

The incident occurred shortly after midnight on August 23 along T.C. Jester Boulevard, just north of Beltway 8.

According to investigators, a Harris County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle was traveling southbound when Gutiérrez, driving northbound in a Toyota pickup truck, attempted to make a left turn. The two vehicles collided at the intersection.

"The decedent was a nine-year-old grandson of the defendant," Chief State Prosecutor Andrew Figliuzzi said. "He was in the front passenger seat, and he was unrestrained when the vehicle was struck. And this happened shortly after midnight. And the defendant admitted to police that he drank at least six Michelob Ultra beers, prior to driving with his grandson in the car."

Prosecutors stated during a Wednesday court appearance that Gutiérrez’s 9-year-old grandson, identified by family members on a GoFundMe page as Jadiel Molina, was riding unrestrained in the front passenger seat at the time of the impact. The child was ejected from the vehicle and died from his injuries.

Deputies on the scene noted Gutiérrez had bloodshot eyes.

Gutiérrez, who works as a lead maintenance man at a local apartment complex, appeared in court well-groomed and dressed alongside three family members.

His attorney told FOX 26, the family had no comment.

What's next:

Gutiérrez posted a $100,000 bond and was released with strict magistrate conditions:

No driving with minors: Prohibited from having passengers under the age of 18 in his vehicle.

Driving restrictions: Allowed to drive only between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., with a mandatory ignition interlock device installed.

Sobriety monitoring: Subject to random drug and alcohol testing with a strict zero-tolerance order.

Travel restrictions: Ordered to surrender his Venezuelan passport.

Law enforcement continues to investigate the crash to confirm whether the left turn was the sole cause of the collision.