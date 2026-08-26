Margaritaville at Sea to begin Galveston cruises in October 2027

The Brief The Galveston Wharves Board of Trustees unanimously approved an agreement Aug. 25 for Margaritaville at Sea to sail weekly from Cruise Terminal 28. Margaritaville at Sea plans to announce the ship that will be based in Galveston and its itineraries during a port event in September. Port officials said the addition expands options for Texas and Central U.S. travelers as Galveston forecasts a record 3.9 million cruise passenger movements in 2026.



Margaritaville at Sea will begin sailing from the Port of Galveston in October 2027, becoming the port’s seventh cruise line and adding weekly Friday departures for travelers across Texas and the Central U.S.

Margaritaville at Sea to launch weekly Galveston cruises in 2027

What we know:

The Galveston Wharves Board of Trustees unanimously voted Aug. 25 to accept an agreement with Margaritaville at Sea. The agreement has an initial one-year term and options for two additional five-year renewals.

The cruise line will operate from Cruise Terminal 28. Margaritaville at Sea is expected to reveal which ship will be homeported in Galveston, along with its Caribbean and Central American itineraries, during a special event at the port in September.

FLEET 3 ships

What they're saying:

Port Director and CEO Rodger Rees said the new service will help fill out Galveston’s cruise schedule by adding Friday departures and providing more choices for passengers.

"We’re very pleased to welcome Margaritaville at Sea to Galveston," Rees said in a statement. "This new service rounds out our cruise schedule with Friday sailings and gives our guests even more choices for when and where they want to cruise."

By the numbers:

Margaritaville at Sea CEO Christopher Ivy said the Galveston agreement is part of the brand’s continued expansion and will bring its laid-back vacation experience to more travelers in Texas and the Central U.S.

The Port of Galveston said it is the nation’s fourth-ranked cruise homeport, with 446 sailings forecast for 2026. The port expects 3.9 million passenger movements next year, which would set a new record.

Port officials said cruise operations support more than 4,547 jobs in the Galveston area and generate an estimated $733 million in business revenues, $291 million in personal income and $25 million in state and local taxes.