Willis High School student detained after gun allegedly found in backpack

The Brief An assistant principal at Willis High School reportedly found a gun in a student's backpack. Officials say the gun was confiscated, and the student was detained. Authorities say there is no threat to students or teachers.



A student was detained after a gun was found in a backpack at Willis High School on Wednesday morning, officials say.

What we know:

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified around 10:50 a.m. about a student bringing a gun to school.

The sheriff’s office says the student has been detained, the school is secure and there is no threat to any students or teachers.

What they're saying:

In a letter to parents, Willis ISD explained that an assistant principal found the gun in a student’s backpack and confiscated it.

The letter reads:

"WHS Families,

In an effort to keep you informed, I want to let you know that a gun was discovered by an assistant principal when searching a student’s backpack this morning and was immediately confiscated. Although there was no threat to other students and the student reportedly didn’t know about the item, the matter is being addressed in accordance with the Student Handbook and the laws of the State of Texas.

Campus safety is our highest priority, and we take any situation involving student safety seriously. Please remind your students to check any backpacks used for leisure activities for prohibited items before the bag is brought to school. Thank you for your continued partnership and support as we work to keep our schools safe."

What we don't know:

The student has not been publicly identified. It's unclear if the student will face any charges.