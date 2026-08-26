Condo owners paying at least $800 a month in HOA fees for condos uninhabitable for more than 5 years

The Brief A March 2021 fire at Bayfront Towers at 401 Lakeside Lane, displaced some residents; 11 owners still do not know when they can move back into their condos. Displaced owner Sarah Arends said she has paid about $80,000 for a condo she has been unable to live in for five-and-a-half years. The rebuilding work was expected to be completed in May, but residents say they have received no clear timeline; Sunrise Certified Services did not return calls for comment.



More than five years after a fire at Bayfront Towers, 11 condo owners remain unable to return to their units while all 74 owners continue paying special assessments and HOA fees tied to rebuilding the property.

Bayfront Towers condo owners still displaced more than five years after fire

What we know:

Bayfront Towers at 401 Lakeside Lane was the scene of a fire in March 2021. 11 condo owners still have no idea when they can move back in and it's costing them tens of thousands of dollars.

All 74 condo owners are paying a special assessment fee and at least $800 a month in HOA fees.

What they're saying:

11 of those owners, like Sarah Arends, hasn't been able to live in her unit for five and a half years.

She says she's paid $80,000 for a condo she can't even live in. All the condo owners say they must pay the special assessment fees to support rebuild needs.

"It's a pricey investment, and we are eager for this to be done so we can manage the rest of our living environment," said condo owner Blanca Avery.

Owners who are able to live in their units say they feel for those who can't.

"That's why I'm here," said Sue Permenter. "It's wrong, wrong, wrong."

Sunrise Certified Services signed a contract three and a half years ago. The condos were supposed to be completed back in May.

"We don't know if it's going to be a month, a year, five years, we don't know," said Arends.

The other side:

The HOA president, Tom Benson, sent FOX 26 a statement saying, "Like others, I'm frustrated with paying HOA fees while out of our unit due to the fire, but we are still an owner of a unit and the fees pay for insurance and maintenance of the building and property. It is our understanding that we are legally obligated to pay our fees as an owner. If your legal team thinks that is not correct, please let me know."

Raymond Dockum with Sunrise Certified Services didn't return our calls.