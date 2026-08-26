President Trump to visit Houston to award Artemis II crew Congressional Space Medal of Honor
HOUSTON - President Donald J. Trump will be traveling to Houston to present the Congressional Space Medal of Honor to the historic Artemis II crew at NASA's Johnson Space Center.
Artemis II crew honored at Johnson Space Center
The ceremony will be held on Friday starting at 11 a.m. where the president will be joined by NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman to recognize the four crew members.
NASA astronauts Commander Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen completed a historic 10-day mission around the Moon back on April 10.
Their mission served as a test flight for NASA’s Orion spacecraft, and they became the first humans to travel beyond the Moon in more than 50 years. The crew traveled 695,081 miles, breaking the previous distance record set by Apollo 13 astronauts in 1970.
To watch the ceremony, click here.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by NASA.