The Brief President Donald J. Trump will award NASA’s Artemis II crew members the Congressional Space Medal of Honor on Friday. The ceremony will honor astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen for their historic 10-day apace flight around the Moon. Anyone who wants to watch the ceremony can do so through NASA's live stream.



President Donald J. Trump will be traveling to Houston to present the Congressional Space Medal of Honor to the historic Artemis II crew at NASA's Johnson Space Center.

Artemis II crew honored at Johnson Space Center

The ceremony will be held on Friday starting at 11 a.m. where the president will be joined by NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman to recognize the four crew members.

NASA astronauts Commander Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen completed a historic 10-day mission around the Moon back on April 10.

Their mission served as a test flight for NASA’s Orion spacecraft, and they became the first humans to travel beyond the Moon in more than 50 years. The crew traveled 695,081 miles, breaking the previous distance record set by Apollo 13 astronauts in 1970.

To watch the ceremony, click here.