Naked DoorDash driver caught on camera delivering food to northeast Houston home

The Brief Houston customer Kiante Matlock says a DoorDash driver showed up completely naked while delivering food to his northeast Houston home. DoorDash says the driver has been permanently removed from the platform and called the behavior "vulgar and completely unacceptable." DoorDash and Houston police say customers should report concerning behavior, preserve any video or other evidence and contact law enforcement if they feel unsafe.



A northeast Houston father says he was stunned after checking his Ring camera and seeing the DoorDash driver who had just delivered his food standing outside his home completely naked.

What we know:

Kiante Matlock says the incident happened at his home on the northeast side of Houston, not far from Homestead, on August 24.

Matlock says he was inside playing a video game while his daughter was also home when she noticed a notification come through on his phone.

When Matlock checked the notification, he realized his DoorDash order had arrived.

He then looked at his Ring camera and says he saw the dasher, who had just dropped off his food, was naked.

Matlock says he was in disbelief after seeing the video.

He says he uses DoorDash often, but did not keep the food from this delivery. Matlock says DoorDash later refunded him for the order.

DoorDash responds

FOX 26 reached out to DoorDash about the incident.

A DoorDash spokesperson provided the following statement:

"What this consumer experienced was abhorrent, and we’ve reached out directly to offer our support. This man’s behavior was vulgar and completely unacceptable, and as soon as we were made aware, our team permanently removed their access to our platform. We do not tolerate sexual harassment or misconduct of any kind, and we stand ready to assist law enforcement with any investigation."

DoorDash also says complaints submitted through its app are reviewed by the company's Trust & Safety team.

The company says the driver involved in this incident was permanently removed from the platform for violating DoorDash’s community guidelines.

DoorDash encourages customers who experience concerning or inappropriate behavior during a delivery to report it immediately through the app.

The company also recommends contacting local law enforcement if a customer feels unsafe and calling 911 if there is an immediate danger.

DoorDash says additional safety resources are available through the company's online safety center.

What should you do if this happens?

FOX 26 also reached out to Houston police about what someone should do if they encounter a delivery driver or another person behaving in a concerning or inappropriate way at their home.

HPD says residents should report the incident to police and preserve any available evidence, including Ring camera, doorbell camera or other surveillance video.

Police say there could potentially be criminal charges depending on the circumstances, but officers would first need a report and would have to investigate what happened.

FOX 26 is also working to speak with a legal expert about what Texas law says about a situation like this, what circumstances could potentially rise to the level of a criminal offense and what residents should know if they encounter something similar.