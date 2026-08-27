Harris County stabbing: 1 dead, 1 detained on Stoneside Drive

The Brief One person is dead after reportedly being stabbed in northwest Harris County on Stoneside Drive. Harris County officials say one person was detained at the scene. Officilas have not said what led to the stabbing.



Harris County law enforcement are investigating a deadly stabbing in the northwest area on Thursday.

Deadly stabbing in NW Harris County

What we know:

According to the sheriff's office, they received a call around 11:05 a.m. to a home on Stoneside Drive near Longenbaugh Drive.

One person has been reported dead and another person was detained.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said what led to the stabbing.