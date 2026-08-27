Harris County stabbing: 1 dead, 1 detained on Stoneside Drive
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County law enforcement are investigating a deadly stabbing in the northwest area on Thursday.
Deadly stabbing in NW Harris County
What we know:
According to the sheriff's office, they received a call around 11:05 a.m. to a home on Stoneside Drive near Longenbaugh Drive.
One person has been reported dead and another person was detained.
What we don't know:
Officials have not said what led to the stabbing.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office