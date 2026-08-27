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Harris County stabbing: 1 dead, 1 detained on Stoneside Drive

By
FOX 26 Houston
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 27, 2026 12:59 PM CDT
Published August 27, 2026 12:59 PM CDT
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The Brief

    • One person is dead after reportedly being stabbed in northwest Harris County on Stoneside Drive.
    • Harris County officials say one person was detained at the scene.
    • Officilas have not said what led to the stabbing.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County law enforcement are investigating a deadly stabbing in the northwest area on Thursday.

Deadly stabbing in NW Harris County

What we know:

According to the sheriff's office, they received a call around 11:05 a.m. to a home on Stoneside Drive near Longenbaugh Drive.

One person has been reported dead and another person was detained.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said what led to the stabbing.

The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office

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