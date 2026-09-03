Conroe woman letting everyone know she needs a kidney in unique way 

The Brief Yvonne's kidneys started failing in 2017, and her previous transplant eventually became unsuccessful. Yvonne turned the back of her car into a billboard to help her find a new donor. She hopes her story also encourages people to become donors.



Yvonne Collins is living on dialysis three times a week, but says she's not letting that stop her from living her life.

She says she wants to take something incredibly difficult and turn it into something positive.

She's known to go live on TikTok during dialysis.

Collins' health journey

The backstory:

Collins' life changed drastically in 2017. She says her lupus activated, and her kidneys started shutting down.

Things were looking up, however, when an old friend donated his kidney.

"He was my friend from 6th grade. He was healthy. Still is really healthy," Yvonne said. "It was beautiful. I moved to Dallas, got a good job as a project manager, and living life, traveling."

But then her kidney shut down. The rejection Yvonne says almost killed her.

What they're saying:

To make people aware, Yvonne turned the back of her car into a traveling billboard.

"It's the passion I have to want to live," she said,

It includes two QR codes for hospitals where she's on the waiting list for a kidney: One for Baylor St. Luke's in Houston, and one for Medical City Healthcare in North Texas.

Yvonne is making it her mission to get people to talk about and consider being a kidney donor.