FM-2920 closed in Tomball after wrong-way driver crashes into 6 vehicles

The Brief Deputies were called to FM-2920 for a driver who was allegedly going the wrong way. A brief chase followed, resulting in the suspect crashing into multiple vehicles. The area is closed off as the investigation continues.



Harris County authorities closed off FM-2920 in the Tomball area after a wrong-way driver reportedly crashed into multiple vehicles.

Tomball: Crash on FM-2920

What we know:

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says deputies were called near FM-2920 and Mueschke Road, just north of Highway 99, for someone who was allegedly driving the wrong way.

Deputies reportedly found the suspect, and a brief chase happened until the suspect crashed into six vehicles.

Six people were taken to hospitals and are expected to recover.

Sheriff Gonzalez says the suspect was also hospitalized.

No deputies were injured.

First responders have the area closed off to continue their investigation.

What we don't know:

There is no estimate regarding when FM-2920 will reopen.

No one involved has been identified at this time.

Sheriff Gonzalez did not share the suspect's current condition.