Finding Families: 16-year-old Chase looking for supportive family

The Brief Chase, 16, is hoping to find a family that encourages his interests and supports his future academic and career goals. He does well in school and likes learning about space, physics, and chemistry. He hopes to attend college and become an astrophysicist. If you’re interested in adopting Chase or any other child, more information can be found below.



Chase is a laidback 16-year-old looking for a family in the Houston area to adopt him before he ages out of the system. He wound up in foster care a few years ago through no fault of his own.

FOX 26 partners with Depelchin Children’s Center to find kids and teens permanent, loving homes.

Who is Chase?

He is a sweet teenager who gets along well with peers and enjoys being social. He does well in school and likes learning about space, physics, and chemistry. He hopes to attend college and become an astrophysicist.

He wants to become more independent, get a job and earn his own money. His other goal is to learn how to drive.

Chase enjoys listening to music, playing video games, and going to the movies.

He also likes to build things. He has recently become interested in theater and building sets for high school plays.

Type of family Chase wants

He is looking for a more "traditional" household with a mom, dad, and siblings. He would like a family who shares and encourages his interests and supports his future academic and career goals. He wants an active family that also supports participation in extracurricular activities at school or in the community.

Chase would benefit from a positive male role model in his life. His future family should be patient, supportive, consistent, and nurturing to ensure a smooth transition for him into the home.

Who can adopt?

Be at least 21 years of age

Be in good physical health

Pass a criminal background check

Be able to financially provide for a child

How to adopt with Depelchin?

If you’re interested in adopting Chase or any other child, families must attend an orientation first, followed by an application, background check, home study and training. The process can take up to six months or less depending on the family.

For more information, email gettingstarted@depelchin.org