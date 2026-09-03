Texas deals with flooding fallout as Edouard moves deeper into state

The Brief The remnants of Tropical Storm Edouard continue causing problems in Texas on Thursday. The state faces another day of heavy rain and flooding risk. Thousands in Texas are without power as Edouard’s circulation moves north.



Extreme rainfall, flooding and power outages continue Thursday in Texas as the remnants of Tropical Storm Edouard move deeper into the state.

While Edouard is no longer an organized storm, its circulation and moisture are still causing heavy rain and gusty winds that have covered roads with water and knocked out power to thousands.

Damage from Tropical Storm Edouard is seen in Beaumont, Texas, on Sept. 3, 2026. (Facebook/City of Beaumont / FOX Local)

Flood risk continues for Texas

What we know:

Nearly 25 inches of rain fell in parts of southeastern Texas as Edouard made its initial assault on the state. Water covered dozens of roads and led to scenes of cars navigating floodwaters.

Rainfall totals from Edouard.

(FOX Weather)



The flood risk continues for Texas on Thursday, with a Level 3 out of 4 zone outlined for northern areas of the state. It includes places such as Palestine, Crockett, Athens, Fairfield and Gun Barrel City. A Level 2 out of 4 zone stretches from Dallas to near Houston.

A flood watch is in effect for much of eastern Texas, with flash flood warnings in effect up and down the region.

Flood alerts in Texas.

(FOX Weather)



Power outages remain

More than 30,000 power outages have been reported in Texas on Thursday, according to PowerOutage.com. The bulk of those are in Beaumont and Port Arthur in Jefferson County.

Beaumont officials shared images of tree damage and flooded roads Wednesday in the aftermath of Edouard’s landfall.

What they're saying:

"We saw downed power lines and trees in residential neighborhoods, along with debris and standing water in underpasses near downtown," officials wrote on Facebook. "Please continue to drive with caution."

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Damage from Tropical Storm Edouard is seen in Beaumont, Texas, on Sept. 3, 2026. (Facebook/City of Beaumont) From: FOX Local

Edouard remnants to remain for a bit

What's next:

The leftovers of Edouard are expected to swirl around the state through the weekend. This will bring increased chances of rain for areas of Central Texas, but flooding doesn’t appear likely at this time.