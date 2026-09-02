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Baytown woman turns 105, shares longevity secrets

By
FOX 26 Houston
Health
Published September 2, 2026 3:35 PM CDT
Published September 2, 2026 3:35 PM CDT
Baytown woman turns 105, shares longevity secrets
Baytown woman turns 105, shares longevity secrets

Baytown woman turns 105, shares longevity secrets

Blynda Vidock marked her 105th birthday surrounded by family and friends in Baytown, remaining completely sharp, independent, and full of stories from a century of living. Born in 1921, she grew up in West Palm Beach, Florida, and eventually moved to Texas after meeting her husband during World War II.

The Brief

    • Blynda Vidock celebrated her 105th birthday at The Waterford at Baytown with five generations of her family.
    • Vidock worked at a Florida bank in her youth, meeting high-profile figures like Clark Gable and John F. Kennedy before moving to Texas after World War II.
    • She attributes her remarkable health to strong genetics, lifelong athleticism, a clean diet, and a steadfast faith in God's purpose for her life.
    • Medical experts and longevity researchers emphasize that daily habits, stress management, and maintaining social connections play critical roles in living a longer, healthier life.

BAYTOWN, Texas - Blynda Vidock marked her 105th birthday surrounded by family and friends in Baytown, remaining completely sharp, independent, and full of stories from a century of living.

The backstory:

Born in 1921, she grew up in West Palm Beach, Florida, and eventually moved to Texas after meeting her husband during World War II.

As an 18-year-old earning $15 a week at the First National Bank of Palm Beach, Vidock encountered a parade of high-profile visitors, including Clark Gable, Fred Astaire, and a young John F. Kennedy.

During World War II, she volunteered for the USO, where she met a young Coast Guardsman from Houston named Charles "Chuck" Vidock. The couple married, moved to Texas in 1946, and spent 37 years traveling the world together before he passed away from brain cancer.

By the numbers:

Vidock spans five generations, including three sons, four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Local perspective:

Vidock has witnessed the transformation of the Greater Houston area firsthand since arriving in 1946, recalling a time when horses were still on the streets and open wetlands separated Houston from Galveston. Today, she continues to make her home in Baytown, staying active in her community and sharing her history with local residents.

‘Every day is a blessing’

What they're saying:

"I think I've been made Queen for a day, and I've got my 15 minutes of fame, so you better enjoy it because it won't come again," says Vidock. "I wonder every day when I wake up in the morning, 'This is another day, Lord, why am I here?' Every day is a blessing!"

"The good Lord put me here for so many years, and it's His life through me, but I've always been very athletic, played tennis, swam all my life, and ate good food," says Vidock. 

"We live faster nowadays than we used to, and people are so busy they don't have time to be a family, sitting around the table eating properly. The good Lord left my mind, and I found that just smiling or talking to people is all I needed to do to make them happy," says Vidock.

"Living like you know you're supposed to live, being kind to people, and everything in moderation helped, and I got blessed with good genes, but then I took care of my body," says Vidock.

The science behind a longer life

The science behind a longer life
The science behind a longer life

The science behind a longer life

What is the secret to living longer and healthier?

Why you should care:

Reaching 105 with full cognitive clarity and strong mobility is a rare feat that offers valuable real-world insights for aging populations and modern longevity research. Vidock's life demonstrates how consistent physical activity, moderate eating habits, and a strong sense of community can significantly improve quality of life in advanced years.

Big picture view:

Researchers and longevity specialists continue to look at individuals who reach centenarian status to understand the balance between genetics and daily lifestyle choices. While genetic factors provide a baseline for living past 100, lifelong habits like daily movement, low-inflammation diets, and meaningful social interaction remain the foundation for extending health span alongside lifespan.

What's next:

Longevity scientists and medical experts are focused on biomarker tracking, regenerative medicine, and targeted therapies to help future generations maintain both physical function and mental clarity into their late 90s and beyond.

What you can do:

Focus on daily preventative health measures by incorporating regular physical activity, prioritizing balanced meals eaten without distraction, and building strong social connections within your community.

Dig deeper:

Readers looking to explore the science of healthy aging and longevity medicine can visit Regen Therapy.

The Source: FOX 26's Anchor/Medical Reporter Melissa Wilson interviewed Sanjiv Lal, longevity scientist, regenerative medicine expert, and CEO of Regen Therapy, to gather information for this story.

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