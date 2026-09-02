Liberty County recedes after Tropical Depression Edouard dumps up to 14 inches of rain

The Brief Tropical Depression Edouard dropped 10-14 inches of rain across Liberty County, causing flooded roads and temporary school closures in Tarkington. Emergency Management Coordinator Antwyne Johnson warned residents to stay out of floodwaters due to hazardous debris, sharp objects, and wildlife like gators and snakes. Water levels have begun receding, but county officials urge the community to stay cautious and keep monitoring local weather updates.



Emergency officials in Liberty County are urging residents to exercise extreme caution near floodwaters following heavy downpours brought on by Tropical Depression Edouard.

While the system has begun to dissipate, it left a significant mark on communities to the north, dropping between 10–14 inches of rain across the region.

Hidden dangers in floodwaters

What they're saying:

Liberty County Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Antwyne Johnson highlighted drainage ditches as one of the primary concerns during heavy rain events.

When ditches overflow, water spills directly onto the roads, making transportation hazardous and obscuring what lies beneath the surface.

Beyond navigation hazards, Johnson warned against walking or playing in floodwaters due to severe safety risks:

"You have to be very, very mindful," Johnson said. "You could have sharp items, needles, trees, sharp objects. You don't want to get any type of injury from playing in those waters. And then here in this area, you've got gators and snakes, so you have to be mindful of those things, too."

Local schools and road conditions

Local perspective:

The heavy rainfall impacted local infrastructure and daily schedules earlier in the week.

Tarkington ISD was forced to close on Tuesday due to unsafe travel conditions, but school officials reopened campuses on Wednesday morning as water levels began to recede from local roads.

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County officials urge all residents to remain vigilant, monitor local media outlets and official social media channels for updates, and avoid driving or wading through flooded areas.

"Just continue to monitor the weather channels and media outlets," Johnson advised. "Try to stay dry, stay safe, and be mindful of your surroundings."