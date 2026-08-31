The Brief Tropical Depression 5 is approaching the Texas coast. Some schools are announcing closures for inclement weather. See the list below.



A tropical depression is approaching the Texas coast, prompting some Houston-area school districts to cancel school on Tuesday.

We are updating this list as closures are announced.

Anahuac ISD

Out of an abundance of caution, Anahuac ISD will cancel all classes and district operations for Tuesday, September 1, 2026, due to the anticipated arrival of the tropical storm early Tuesday afternoon and the potential for hazardous travel conditions during dismissal.

All extracurricular activities and games scheduled for Tuesday afternoon and evening are also cancelled.

District officials will continue to monitor weather and road conditions throughout the day Tuesday. A decision regarding school operations for Wednesday, September 2, will be communicated by 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Thank you for your patience and understanding as we prioritize the safety of our students, staff, and families. Please continue to monitor the AISD website and Facebook page for official updates.

Channelview ISD

We have been closely monitoring the weather reports and have decided to cancel all classes and after-school activities for Tuesday, September 1, due to heavy rain and potential flooding in our neighborhoods.

We ask that our families continue to stay safe.

We will continue to keep you all updated on any decisions that are made.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.

Crosby ISD

Crosby Independent School District will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, September 1, 2026, due to expected inclement weather in the area around midday.

The safety of our students, staff, and families remains Crosby ISD’s top priority. District officials are closely monitoring weather conditions and will continue to assess conditions as they develop.

Any additional information or updates will be communicated through Crosby ISD’s official communication channels.

Dayton ISD

Due to inclement weather, Dayton ISD will be closed on Tuesday, September 1, 2026. This closure includes all after-school activities.

The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority. The District will continue to share updates through official communication channels, including www.daytonisd.net, email, and District social media channels.

Thank you for your continued support.

Galena Park ISD

Due to anticipated inclement weather, classes and activities have been canceled for Tuesday, September 1, 2026, out of an abundance of caution.

All campuses, transportation services, and the administration building will be closed. All students and employees should remain at home. Maintenance workers, grounds workers, and custodians should contact their supervisors. We encourage everyone to prioritize their safety and exercise caution when traveling.

The safety and well-being of students, their families, and our employees are our top priorities. We will continue to monitor the impact this weather may have on our community to determine if further schedule changes or cancellations are needed. Please stay tuned to the Galena Park ISD webpage, Blackboard ParentLink, Facebook, Instagram, and/or X, and our media partners for the latest updates.

Goose Creek ISD

Goose Creek CISD has reviewed the latest weather information and participated in a regional call with local meteorologists and area officials. During the call, meteorologists advised area school districts of the potential for significant weather impacts on Tuesday. Based on their guidance and the current forecast, school and all after-school activities for Tuesday, September 1, are canceled.

District leaders will continue to monitor weather conditions and will provide an update on school status for Wednesday, September 2, by 6:00 PM Tuesday, September 1.

District letters and inclement weather updates are available at https://www.gccisd.net/community/district-letters-alerts.

Thank you for your continued partnership and understanding. Please stay safe as this weather event develops.

Huffman ISD

Due to impending weather associated with Tropical Storm Edouard, Huffman ISD will be closed Tuesday, September 1st. All district campuses and offices will be closed, and all school activities are canceled.

We understand that weather conditions may appear favorable Tuesday morning. However, forecasts indicate conditions could deteriorate as the day progresses. Our primary concern is ensuring that students, staff, and families are not traveling home as potentially hazardous weather moves into our area.

District officials will continue to closely monitor weather conditions and their potential impact on our community.

An announcement regarding school operations for Wednesday, September 2, will be made by 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Thank you for your understanding as we prioritize the safety of our students and staff. Please continue to monitor Huffman ISD’s official communication channels for updates.

Stay safe, Falcons!

Hull-Daisetta ISD

Due to weather concerns, Hull-Daisetta ISD will be closed tomorrow as an extra precaution to ensure the safety of all students and staff.

Humble ISD

Humble ISD will be CLOSED on Tuesday, September 1, due to the potential impacts of Tropical Depression Five. Athletic contests (middle school football games, middle school volleyball games, high school volleyball games) are cancelled/postponed on Tuesday due to the weather forecast.

Rhodes School for the Performing Arts

Due to the anticipated hazardous weather and travel conditions related to Tropical Storm Edouard, RSPA’s campus and administrative offices will be closed on Tuesday, September 1, 2026. Campus and office operations for Wednesday, September 2nd, will be decided on Tuesday.

Sheldon ISD

Due to anticipated weather conditions that may impact safe travel and district operations, Sheldon ISD will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, September 1, 2026. All schools and district offices will be closed, and all district activities are canceled.

The safety of our students and staff remains our highest priority. District officials will continue to closely monitor weather conditions and any potential impacts to our community.

Families and staff are encouraged to stay connected through our official communication channels, Parent Square and the Sheldon ISD website, for any additional updates. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation. Please stay safe and take the necessary precautions as weather conditions develop.

Southwest Public Schools

Southwest Public Schools will dismiss students at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, out of an abundance of caution due to forecasted heavy rainfall and possible street flooding across parts of Houston during regular dismissal hours.

The district is monitoring this developing weather pattern closely and prioritizing the safety of students, staff, and families. Additional updates will be shared as conditions develop.

Tarkington ISD

Tarkington ISD has been closely monitoring the weather and current forecasts. Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our students, staff, and families, Tarkington ISD will be closed Tuesday, September 1, 2026, due to inclement weather. All classes, after-school activities, and district events are cancelled.

The TISD instructional calendar includes designated minutes for weather-related closures. Therefore, Tuesday’s closure will not require any calendar adjustments at this time.

A decision regarding district closure for Wednesday will be made and communicated by 6:00 pm on Tuesday.

Thank you for your patience, understanding, and flexibility as we work to keep our students, staff, and families safe.

Please continue to monitor district communications for any additional updates.