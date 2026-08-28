The Brief The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting. One woman is dead, and a man is in critical condition. Authorities say the shooting is believed to have stemmed from domestic violence.



A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after a shooting in west Harris County that authorities believe to be related to domestic violence.

What we know:

Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office responded to the 7400 block of Casuna Lane, in a neighborhood near Freeman Road and Westgreen Blvd., on Friday.

They reportedly found a man and a woman in the intersection, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were both taken to the hospital. The woman did not survive her injuries. The man was last reported to be in critical condition.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has now responded for the investigation. According to the sheriff’s office, this appears to be an isolated incident related to domestic violence.

What we don't know:

There is no information at this time about how the shooting transpired.

No one involved has been publicly identified.