The Brief President Donald Trump will sign an executive order to create the U.S. Space Academy. The location has not yet been announced. It will serve the U.S. Space Force, NASA and the civilian spaceflight industry.



President Donald Trump announced the creation of the U.S. Space Academy on Friday.

During a ceremony at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, he said he would be signing an executive order to create the academy and shared some details.

What is the U.S. Space Academy?

What we know:

The U.S. Space Academy will be a national academy that serves the U.S. Space Force, NASA and the civilian spaceflight industry.

"It’ll attract, train, and graduate the very best of our nation," President Trump said.

He equated it to other military academies like West Point and the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis.

"I said, I'll do it. But it's got to be top line. It's got to be the equivalent of the others, which are great. You know, they're among the hardest schools to get into," he said.

"We don't want to do it in any other way, and it's going to be, even architecturally, it's going to be beautiful. It's going to be the top. It's going to be as good as it can get," President Trump said.

Where will the U.S. Space Academy be located?

What we don't know:

The location has not been announced. President Trump says he will be "choosing a location very shortly."