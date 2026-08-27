Alief ISD marks historic milestone with opening of first all-girls campus

The Brief Alief ISD celebrated the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Young Women’s Leadership School, its first-ever all-girls campus. The school serves sixth and seventh-grade students, affectionately known as "Diamonds," with a focus on sisterhood, leadership, and STEM education. As the third all-girls public campus in the Houston area, it aims to empower young women through college prep and entrepreneurship.



A major milestone for local education unfolded in Alief ISD Thursday morning as the district celebrated the grand opening of its first-ever single-gender campus: The Young Women’s Leadership School (TYWLS).

A New Era for Local Education

The newly opened school—located at 12501 High Star Drive—welcomed its inaugural class of sixth and seventh-grade girls on August 12. On Thursday, school leaders, community members, and students gathered for an official VIP tour and ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the historic campus launch.

Led by Founding Principal Tamara Albury, TYWLS becomes the third all-girls campus in the Houston area and is part of the nationwide Young Women’s Preparatory Network.

Meet the "Diamonds"

At TYWLS, students are affectionately referred to as "Diamonds." School leadership says the nickname stems from the school creed because just like real diamonds, the young women are "forged under pressure and refined by fire."

"What I'm most excited for this school year is to meet all my fellow diamonds, as we call them—my friends, my sisters—and also evolve my learning experience here," one student shared during the morning festivities.

"The thing that gets me most excited is the fact that this is an entire school built for our own leadership," another student said. "It's a big opportunity, and I really appreciate that."

Building Sisterhood and Leadership

Students highlighted the strong sense of community and safety the single-gender environment provides, noting that having a space dedicated strictly to female empowerment helps foster both independent thinking and lifelong bonds.

"I think this program is amazing for us women because we have a place where we can build sisterhood and leadership, have an understanding of each other, and become diamonds together," a student added.

Core Pillars for Future Success

The school's specialized curriculum focuses on five core pillars:

STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math)

Entrepreneurship

Civic Voice

College Preparation

Women's Leadership Development

By combining rigorous academics with a supportive, sisterhood-focused culture, Alief ISD aims to equip its "Diamonds" with the skills necessary to excel in higher education and future careers.