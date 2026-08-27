Galveston Wharves in talks with Royal Caribbean for new cruise terminal at Pier 14

The Brief The Galveston Wharves Board of Trustees delayed action on a non-binding memorandum of understanding Aug. 25, directing staff to continue negotiations with Royal Caribbean Group. A final agreement would outline the financing, construction and operation of a cruise terminal and berth at Pier 14 before going to the board for approval. An economic impact study estimates a fifth cruise terminal could generate 1,500 jobs, $278 million in direct business revenue and $7.9 million in state and local taxes.



Galveston Wharves is in discussions with Royal Caribbean Group about developing a new cruise terminal and berth at Pier 14, a potential expansion that could bring one of the world’s largest cruise ships to the Texas coast.

Galveston Wharves, Royal Caribbean discuss new cruise terminal at Pier 14

What we know:

The Galveston Wharves Board of Trustees voted Aug. 25 to defer a non-binding memorandum of understanding that outlined preliminary terms for the project. Board members gave port staff feedback to use in continued negotiations with Royal Caribbean Group.

Port officials said a final development agreement would address the terminal’s development, financing, construction and operation. A draft operating agreement would then be presented to the board for approval.

The Galveston Wharves and Royal Caribbean Group are in discussions to build a new terminal adjacent to the Royal Caribbean terminal opened in 2022 at Pier 10. (Photo from Galveston Wharves website)

What they're saying:

"Royal Caribbean Group has been a great port partner since they first sailed from Galveston 25 years ago," Galveston Wharves Port Director and CEO Rodger Rees said in a statement.

Rees said the port would be honored to welcome Icon of the Seas, which he described as one of the cruise industry’s most notable ships.

By the numbers:

Royal Caribbean Group previously partnered with the port on the $125 million cruise terminal complex at Pier 10, which opened in 2022. That project included the terminal, pier improvements, parking and roadways.

Galveston Wharves said cruise operations already support more than 4,547 jobs in the Galveston area, generate $733 million in business revenue and produce $25 million in state and local taxes.

According to an economic impact study cited by the port, a fifth cruise terminal could add 1,500 jobs, $91.5 million in personal income, $278 million in direct business revenue and $7.9 million in state and local taxes.

Galveston is the nation’s fourth-busiest cruise port and is projected to welcome nearly 2 million cruise passengers in 2026, according to Galveston Wharves.