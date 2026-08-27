Texas screwworm cases disrupt pet transport as shelters face new adoption challenges

The Brief Texas has confirmed 46 cases of New World screwworm, a parasite spread by flies that can infect fresh wounds in animals. Florida and New York are not accepting animals from Texas, while 23 Texas counties can no longer transport shelter pets out of state. Veterinarians urge pet owners to routinely check animals for open wounds; the potentially fatal infection can be treated.



New World screwworm cases in Texas, including two involving dogs, are disrupting the transport of shelter animals to some other states and raising concerns for pet owners across the region.

Texas New World screwworm cases affecting pet rescues

What they're saying:

New World Screw Worm, a tropical parasite, was declared eradicated by the U.S. in 1966. Now, Texas has 46 confirmed cases including two dogs.

"There is concern because it could happen to any animal," said Dr. Shalsee Vigeant with VEG ER for Pets." It doesn't differentiate between cattle, goats, dogs, cats, or sheep, so there is a concern people should have for their pets."

New World Screw Worm is transmitted from a fly.

"It's the same concept as flies and maggots," said Vigeant. "Maggots, when people see them, they're gross, they're on dead tissue. The difference with screwworms is that it lays its eggs. Those eggs turn into larva, and they go into fresh tissue."

Two states, Florida and New York, won't accept any animals from Texas, including those in shelters. Pulling dogs and cats from shelters and transporting them to other states has saved countless lives.

"89,000 dogs in 2025 and 53,000 cats from the state of Texas in one year," said Meera Nandlal with Texas Humane Legislative Network.

23 Texas counties can no longer transport shelter animals to other states.

"Think Southwest, South Central," said Nandlal. "Down in Corpus Christi, for example, the Gulf Coast Animal Society transports an average of 500 pets a year, they can't do that now."

While screwworms can be fatal, it's treatable. The FDA just issued an emergency use authorization for Simparica Trio, a flea and tick drug.

Dr. Vigeant recommends checking your pets routinely for open wounds.

While BARC and Harris County Pets are currently impacted, that could change.

What you can do:

If you've ever considered adopting, fostering, volunteering, or donating to these shelters, now would be a great time to do it.