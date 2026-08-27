Tropical Storm Dolly has formed

The Brief Tropical Storm Dolly formed in the Atlantic on Thursday. This is the fourth-named storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season. It is not expected to have an impact on Texas.



Tropical Storm Dolly formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday.

Tropical Storm Dolly on Aug. 27, 2026. (NOAA / FOX Local)

What we know:

According to the National Hurricane Center, Dolly was located in the Central Atlantic about 1,555 miles east of the Leeward Islands of the Caribbean. It’s moving west at more than 20 mph.

The storm is not expected to have an impact on Texas.

The forecast track for Tropical Storm Dolly.

(FOX Weather)



What’s in the name Dolly?

The backstory:

After the passing of country music icon Dolly Parton this week, it seems fitting that the storm was named after her.

However, it’s just a coincidence that the fourth-named storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season got the name Dolly.

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The alphabetical lists of names for each season are managed by the World Meteorological Organization and are recycled every six years.

The next three names on this year’s list are Edouard, Fay and Gonzalo.