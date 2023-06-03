Hurricane season begins in just 2 days and the National Hurricane Center is already monitoring a disorganized area of showers and storms in the eastern Gulf of Mexico for possible development. Right now, chance for development is very low (10%) over the next 48 hours with a 20% shot for formation into a tropical cyclone over the next 7 days. Regardless of development or not, models take this system into the Florida and away from Texas by this weekend. Remember to download the FOX 26 Weather App for the latest radar, alerts and any other important weather info!

4 days ago