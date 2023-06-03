Tropical Weather Forecast - June 3, 2023
As expected, the first named storm of 2023 did not last long. Arlene is now post-tropical but could still bring some unwanted rain to parts of Florida.
Tropical Weather Forecast - June 2, 2023
On this second day of the 2023 hurricane season, Tropical Storm Arlene has become the first named storm of the season. Arlene has winds of 40 mph and is fairly weak as it drifts south in the Gulf of Mexico. Arlene is expected to stay west of Florida and head towards Cuba as it weakens to a post-tropical remnant low by Saturday. Arlene will pose no threat to Texas. The rest of the Atlantic Basin remains quiet at this time.
Tropical Storm Arlene forms: First named storm of 2023 hurricane season spins in Gulf of Mexico
Tropical Storm Arlene formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday and became the first named storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.
2023 Hurricane season kicks off with Tropical Depression Two in Gulf of Mexico
June 1 is the first day of the hurricane season and we're already watching the Gulf of Mexico for the possibility of the first named storm of the 2023 hurricane season.
Tropical Weather Forecast - June 1, 2023
It looks like the first day of hurricane season is a busy one with Tropical Depression Two developing in the NE Gulf of Mexico. Maximum sustained winds are around 35 mph and it is moving slowly to the west at 2 mph. The tropical system is expected to drift south over the next few days towards Cuba. However, it will still be close to the Florida Peninsula bringing the threat for heavy rain and gusty winds. No impacts to Texas are anticipated.
Hurricane season: Cone of uncertainty; watches and warnings
Anyone who lives along the Gulf Coast has probably seen the "cone of uncertainty." But what exactly does it show us, and what doesn't it show us?
Flood dangers: What do watches, advisories, warnings mean?
With so many different types of flood alerts, we know it can be confusing. So, what do they all mean?
Season's first tropical system could form in Gulf of Mexico today
Today is the first day of hurricane season, and right on cue, a small circulation has intensified in the northeast Gulf of Mexico.
Tropical Weather Forecast - May 31, 2023
Hurricane season begins on Thursday, June 1st and we are already off to a busy start. We are monitoring a disturbance in the eastern Gulf of Mexico that has a low shot to become a tropical system over the next few days (20%). Whether it develops or not, it is expected to bring some heavy rain and gusty winds to a big chunk of the Florida Peninsula. This is the only system of concern at this time.
2023 hurricane season officially begins on June 1
Hurricane season begins on June 1. National Hurricane Center warning coordination meteorologist Dan Brown talks about the upcoming season and new products that will be coming out of the NHC.
Near-average 2023 Atlantic hurricane season expected with up to 17 named storms, NOAA says
NOAA expects 12 to 17 named storms, five to nine hurricanes and one to four major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale). Forecasters said they have 70% confidence in these ranges. The outlook includes the subtropical storm that already formed off the East Coast in January.
Hurricane season preparations; what you need to know
Hurricane season begins on June 1st, but the time is now to get your plans made in case a storm comes our way this year.
Tropical Weather Forecast - May 30, 2023
Hurricane season begins in just 2 days and the National Hurricane Center is already monitoring a disorganized area of showers and storms in the eastern Gulf of Mexico for possible development. Right now, chance for development is very low (10%) over the next 48 hours with a 20% shot for formation into a tropical cyclone over the next 7 days. Regardless of development or not, models take this system into the Florida and away from Texas by this weekend. Remember to download the FOX 26 Weather App for the latest radar, alerts and any other important weather info!
Hurricane Season 2023: Are you ready?
Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority is working to get you prepared and our FOX 26 meteorologists share everything you may need from flood insurance to understanding storm surges as hurricane season starts June 1.
What should your hurricane kit include?
Hurricane season starts this week! And that means Meteorologist John Dawson is back, ready to review and talk about all the supplies you may need on his Hurricane Gear Test. He has a reminder on some basic items that all hurricane kits should include.
2023 Hurricane Preparedness Workshop held in Baytown for city residents
At the workshop, residents will learn important information on how to be ready in the event of severe weather by experts from the National Weather Service, Harris County Flood Control, and local emergency management agencies.
El Niño is making a comeback; What does that mean for hurricane season?
A changing pattern in the Pacific Ocean could cut the number of Atlantic hurricanes in 2023.