Tropical Weather Forecast - June 2, 2023
On this second day of the 2023 hurricane season, Tropical Storm Arlene has become the first named storm of the season. Arlene has winds of 40 mph and is fairly weak as it drifts south in the Gulf of Mexico. Arlene is expected to stay west of Florida and head towards Cuba as it weakens to a post-tropical remnant low by Saturday. Arlene will pose no threat to Texas. The rest of the Atlantic Basin remains quiet at this time.

Tropical Weather Forecast - June 1, 2023
It looks like the first day of hurricane season is a busy one with Tropical Depression Two developing in the NE Gulf of Mexico. Maximum sustained winds are around 35 mph and it is moving slowly to the west at 2 mph. The tropical system is expected to drift south over the next few days towards Cuba. However, it will still be close to the Florida Peninsula bringing the threat for heavy rain and gusty winds. No impacts to Texas are anticipated.

Tropical Weather Forecast - May 31, 2023
Hurricane season begins on Thursday, June 1st and we are already off to a busy start. We are monitoring a disturbance in the eastern Gulf of Mexico that has a low shot to become a tropical system over the next few days (20%). Whether it develops or not, it is expected to bring some heavy rain and gusty winds to a big chunk of the Florida Peninsula. This is the only system of concern at this time.

Tropical Weather Forecast - May 30, 2023
Hurricane season begins in just 2 days and the National Hurricane Center is already monitoring a disorganized area of showers and storms in the eastern Gulf of Mexico for possible development. Right now, chance for development is very low (10%) over the next 48 hours with a 20% shot for formation into a tropical cyclone over the next 7 days. Regardless of development or not, models take this system into the Florida and away from Texas by this weekend. Remember to download the FOX 26 Weather App for the latest radar, alerts and any other important weather info!

Hurricane Season 2023: Are you ready?
Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority is working to get you prepared and our FOX 26 meteorologists share everything you may need from flood insurance to understanding storm surges as hurricane season starts June 1.

What should your hurricane kit include?
Hurricane season starts this week! And that means Meteorologist John Dawson is back, ready to review and talk about all the supplies you may need on his Hurricane Gear Test. He has a reminder on some basic items that all hurricane kits should include.