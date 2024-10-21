Early voting 2024: What you need to know

The Brief In Texas, early voting runs from Oct. 21 to Nov. 1. Harris County expects 70% of its voters to make their selection early. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.



Early voting gets underway in Texas this morning and runs through Nov. 1.

Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth says she expects 70 percent of voters to cast a ballot early in the county for this election.

Here are some things you should know before you head to the polls.

Texas early voting dates and poll locations

Any registered voter may vote early in person. Early voting for the Nov. 5, 2024 election begins on Oct. 21 and ends on Nov. 1.

In most Texas counties, you may vote at any early voting location in your county of registration.

To double-check in your specific county, visit the Am I Registered portal on the Secretary of State’s website during the early voting period. It will list the locations where you can vote early.

Early voting hours are generally 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. but may vary depending on the day of the week and the location.

Early Voting Locations:

If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.

Brazoria County | Fort Bend County | Galveston County | Harris County | Matagorda County | Montgomery County | Wharton County

What's on the Ballot?

Ballots can differ by county due to county elections. Therefore, you have to be sure you're looking at the ballot for your specific county.

Below we have links to where to find the sample ballots for counties in the Houston-area.

Do I need an ID to vote in Texas?

In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here .

Important dates for the November 2024 Presidential Election

Monday, Oct. 21 - Early voting begins for the November 2024 Presidential Election

Friday, Oct. 25 - Mail-in ballot application deadline for the November 2024 Presidential Election

Friday, Nov. 1 - Early voting ends for the November 2024 Presidential Election

Tuesday, Nov. 5 - 2024 General Election Day

When are polls open on election day?

The polls in Texas are open from 7 a.m. on the date of the election until 7 p.m. Anyone in line at the time the polls close will be allowed to cast their ballot.

How to vote by mail in Texas

Voting by mail is an option, but only for specific situations.

Here are the conditions to be eligible to vote by mail in the State of Texas:

be 65 years or older;

be sick or disabled;

be out of the county on election day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance; or

be expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day; or

be confined in jail, but otherwise eligible.

If you would like to vote by mail, you must apply to do so.

You can print the Application for Ballot by Mail here , or you can order one online here , and it will be mailed to you.

To track the status of your ballot by mail application or ballot, click here.