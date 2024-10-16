Where to Vote: Montgomery County early voting locations

article

Here is a list of the Montgomery County early voting locations for the November 5, 2024, general election. Early voting is from October 21st through November 1st.

From Monday, October 21st through Friday, October 25th, early voting times are from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. On Saturday, October 26th, early voting places will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. On Sunday, October 27th, the polling locations will be open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Then, from October 28th through November 1st, the polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

During the early voting period any qualified Montgomery County registered voter may vote at any one of the Montgomery County early voting locations.

North Montgomery County Community Center 600 Gerald Street, Willis 77378 Meador Room

Lone Star Community Center (Not the Lone Star Convention Center in Conroe) 2500 Lone Star Parkway, Montgomery 77356 Cissy Boulware Room

West Montgomery County Community Development Center 31355 Friendship Drive, Magnolia 77355 Green Room

East Montgomery County Fair Association Building 21675A McCleskey Road, New Caney 77357 Main Room

South County Community Center 2235 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands 77380 Dining Room and Room 102

Central Library (Main Early Voting Polling Place - Limited Ballots) 104 I-45 North, Conroe 77301 Large Meeting Room

George and Cynthia Woods Mitchell Library 8125 Ashlane Way, The Woodlands 77382 Meeting Room 101 and 102

Magnolia Event Center 11659 FM 1488, Magnolia 77354 Ballroom C

Spring Creek Greenway Nature Center 1300 Riley Fuzzel Road, Spring 77386 Community Center

East Montgomery County Community Development Center 16401 First Street, Suite 100, Splendora 77372 Hayden and Dunn Conference Rooms

If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.

