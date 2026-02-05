Katy residents in new homes say they're finding pieces of rocks, sediment in their water

The Brief Some homeowners say they are finding pieces of rock and sediment when they turn on the faucet. Not only are some refusing to drink it, spending money on expensive water filters doesn't seem to help much. When FOX 26 reached out to Harris County MUD 569 for response, we were told to send in a written request, which we did. We've yet to hear back.



The Sun Terra Subdivision in Katy is filled with big new beautiful homes. But what's a big topic of discussion on the neighborhood Facebook page is the water from Harris County Mud District 569.

What they're saying:

Some homeowners say they are finding pieces of rock and sediment when they turn on the faucet.

Not only are some refusing to drink it, spending money on expensive water filters doesn't seem to help much.

"Rocks and sediment coming out of the faucets," said Amber Plaza. "It's annoying, you have to unscrew the faucets and dump them out constantly, because they fill up with rocks and sediment pieces."

"It's awful," says Carly Wishlow. "We've been in our home less than a year. We've had a lot of issues. It started in the bathtub. We were losing water pressure, that's when we first noticed it. We had the water company come out, they said no everything is good. That's when we started noticing the rocks in the bathtub."

What's next:

When FOX 26 reached out to Harris County MUD 569 for response, we were told to send in a written request, which we did. We've yet to hear back.