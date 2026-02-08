Houston races to finish $12M ‘Promenade’ before FIFA World Cup kickoff

The Brief Seven blocks of Main Street are being permanently converted into a pedestrian-only "Promenade," removing all car traffic to create a massive outdoor social hub. With construction officially kicking off in June 2025, crews are racing to finish the $12 million project by May 2026, just weeks before Houston hosts seven FIFA World Cup matches. Local business owners say that despite the construction headaches, the international exposure is a "game-changer" for Houston's brand.



Orange barrels and the sound of jackhammers have become a temporary staple of the Downtown Houston skyline, but the city says the mess is paving the way for a historic transformation.

Permanent Houston Main Street closure

Why you should care:

The $12 million Main Street Promenade project is officially in its final sprint. The initiative, which permanently closes seven blocks of Main Street (from Commerce to Rusk) to vehicular traffic, aims to turn the corridor into a pedestrian-first "outdoor living room" just in time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Surviving the Dust

What they're saying:

For business owners in the heart of the construction zone, the project represents both a challenge and a massive opportunity.

At Day 6 Coffee Co., owner Julius Chatton says the construction has definitely changed the way people get to his shop, but he’s keeping his eyes on the prize.

"The construction has sort of impeded vehicular traffic to an extent," Chatton said. "But with the FIFA World Cup, of course, we will get international business and an opportunity to expose people to Houston and the way we do hospitality."

Chatton, whose shop sits in a historic protected building, hopes the millions of international fans expected to descend on Houston in June will see a side of Texas they aren't expecting.

"People’s notions of Texas are pretty linear," Chatton said. "It will be nice to showcase the diversity that exists in Houston."

Just down the street at Taste Kitchen + Bar, General Manager Jordon Graves has already seen the light at the end of the tunnel. While construction was a hurdle when it was directly in front of their doors, that phase is complete for his block.

"In the beginning, we did have problems... people looking for the restaurant, couldn't get by," Graves said. "Now that they're finished, it's getting back better."

Graves says the vision of a walkable Main Street is what keeps the staff excited. "Once we get different people from all around the world, getting our flavor... we'll be on a different level."

A Permanent Legacy

The backstory:

The project grew out of a successful pilot program during the COVID pandemic, proving that Houstonians were hungry for more walkable, outdoor spaces. When the final brick is laid in May 2026, the Promenade will feature expanded dining patios, shaded canopies, and public art.

While the World Cup is the catalyst for the speed of the project, city officials say the Promenade is a permanent gift to the city, one that small business owners hope will keep downtown vibrant long after the final whistle blows.

For more information on the Main Street Promenade and how to navigate downtown during construction, visit the Downtown Houston+ website.