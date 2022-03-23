Harris Co. DA Kim Ogg warns Judge Lina Hidalgo about misstatements, hiding evidence
Harris County's top prosecutor Kim Ogg effectively counter-punching Judge Lina Hidalgo's claim that she and her staff are being corruptly targeted by a corruption probe.
Hotly contested House District runoff likely to be close
Just five days now until the May 24th run-off election and the closely watched democratic battle to succeed longtime state lawmaker Garnet Coleman. FOX 26 Political Reporter spoke with both contenders.
Texas Attorney General GOP primary runoff: Ken Paxton faces George P. Bush
The Texas primary runoff election is days away and everyone's eyes are on the Republican runoff for Attorney General.
Bush: Cloud of criminality over Paxton in Texas AG race
Grandson of one President, nephew of another, George P. Bush is looking to persuade Texans he will be a better top lawyer for the Lone Star State than the controversial incumbent, Ken Paxton.
Ken Paxton, George P. Bush to face off in primary runoffs for attorney general
There are big statewide races on the ballot for next Tuesday’s runoff, but we aren't seeing as much of a campaign ad blitz as early voting started Monday. The race with the biggest spotlight is the Republican primary runoff for Texas attorney general.
Texas primary runoff election: Early voting now underway
Early voting in Texas primary runoff election is now underway. Take a look at the statewide races on the ballot.
Cleveland mayor caught on tape cursing, threatening city manager
"You are a [sic] (expletive) if you think I’m going to sit here and let you run this City," said Mayor Richard Boyett after entering the office of City Manager Stacy Williams.
Beto O'Rourke holds Texas Rally for Abortion Rights in Houston
Thousands of residents gathered at Discovery Green, where Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke held a Rally for Abortion Rights.
Harris County invests $4 million in anti-crime youth services
Millions of dollars were awarded to fight crime with counseling and social support; not cops and prosecutors.
'Texans will rise up,' Beto O'Rourke speaks out as Roe v. Wade controversy brews
"Texas was the answer to the challenges we faced in 1973, Texas will be the answer to the challenges we face in 2022," said O'Rourke during a press conference in Houston.
With reversal looming, Texas Democrats vow defense of abortion rights
From those in Texas who have fought the hardest and longest for choice, the leaked opinion telegraphing a potential reversal of Roe versus Wade has triggered absolute fury.
Prominent Texas GOP icon Dr. Wally Wilkerson passes away
News of Dr. Wilkerson's passing came via Twitter by Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, who called the former Montgomery County Party Chairman "an extraordinary icon."
'We're reversing Robin Hood,' Tax relief for millions of Texans on the ballot
Early voting is underway for the statewide May 7th election on two measures designed to lower taxes for millions of Texans.
Beto O’Rourke tests positive for COVID-19, says symptoms are mild
O’Rourke said he is vaccinated and boosted, and tests regularly while traveling the state. A campaign spokesperson said the candidate had no events scheduled for the week.
GOP activist Dr. Steven Hotze arraigned on felony charges amid bogus voter fraud investigation
Dr. Hotze’s attorneys have called the investigation a purely political prosecution, but at least one legal expert believes there’s a so-called smoking gun that could persuade a jury to convict.
Distraught over orders to investigate trans kids’ families, Texas child welfare workers are resigning
Other investigators don’t want to follow an order they believe harms families but worry about the impact of a mass employee exodus on the state’s most vulnerable children.
Sen. John Cornyn talks backing Ukraine, opposing SCOTUS nominee, and repeal of Article 42
Those sky-high gas prices, the war in Ukraine, and the troubled Texas border are all issues getting plenty of attention from Senator John Cornyn.
In Texas, calls to boost U.S. oil production after Russian invasion run into hard realities
Labor shortages, supply chain issues, hesitant financial backers and a frosty relationship with the Biden administration have limited how much Texas oil and gas companies are ramping up production.
Feds sue Galveston County alleging redistricting plan impacts voters of color
The lawsuit alleges Galveston County's redistricting plan has discriminatory results, "denying Black and Hispanic citizens an equal opportunity to participate in the political process."
Former city council member Amanda Edwards joins Houston's mayoral race
FOX 26 Political Reporter Greg Groogan speaks with former Houston City council member Amanda Edwards, who is looking to make history with a run for mayor.