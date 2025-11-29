U.S. Rep Troy Nehls not running for re-election; twin brother announces candidacy

The Brief Republican Congressman Troy Nehls announced that he is stepping down from Congress after his current term. Rep. Nehls' twin brother, Trever, announced that he will be running for Rep. Troy's seat. Rep. Nehls' district covers the majority of Fort Bend County.



Republican Congressman Troy Nehls, whose district covers much of southwest Greater Houston, has announced that he will not be running for re-election in 2026. His twin brother later shared his running for the seat.

Texas 2026 election: Rep. Troy Nehls leaving Congress

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 14: Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) speaks to reporters upon arrival to a House Republican Conference meeting on November 14, 2023 in Washington, DC. The House is working through a Continuing Resolution presented by Speaker of the Ho Expand

What we know:

Congressman Nehls announced his decision to step down on his social media pages.

According to his post, the congressman spoke to his family over the Thanksgiving holiday and decided to "focus on my family and return home after this Congress."

He said he also notified President Donald Trump of his decision.

"President Trump has always been a strong ally for our district and a true friend, and I wanted him to hear it from me first," wrote Rep. Nehls.

What we don't know:

Rep. Nehls did not share any other details behind his decision.

Full statement

What they're saying:

After more than 30 years in law enforcement serving and protecting my community as a police officer, constable, Fort Bend County Sheriff, an Army veteran, and six years representing this district in Congress, I have made the decision, after conversations with my beautiful bride and my girls over the Thanksgiving holiday, to focus on my family and return home after this Congress.

Before making this decision, I called President Trump personally to let him know of my plans. President Trump has always been a strong ally for our district and a true friend, and I wanted him to hear it from me first.

Serving this country in the military, serving our community in law enforcement, and serving this district in Congress has been the honor of my life. Thank you for your trust, your friendship, and your prayers. — Rep. Troy Nehls (TX-22)

Trever Nehls announces candidacy

Troy and Trever Nehls (Photo credit: Trever Nehls Facebook page)

The other side:

Rep. Troy Nehls' identical twin brother, Trever Nehls, announced on social media that he is running for his brother's seat.

"I am honored to announce my candidacy for Congressional District 22 to continue fighting for the people of this district," Trever wrote on Facebook. "District 22 needs a Representative who will follow in Troy’s footsteps and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with President Trump to defend our conservative values, secure the border, protect our families, and oppose the reckless and radical agenda that Democrats continue to press upon the American people. I’m ready to take up that fight."

2026 election

Big picture view:

Rep. Troy Nehls represents the 22nd Congressional District of Texas, which includes the majority of Fort Bend County.

His seat will be open for election in 2026.

Outside of Trever Nehls' candidacy, Ballotpedia lists two other official candidates for Rep. Nehls' seat at the time of this report: Independent Demile James and Democrat Robert Thomas.

The general election will be on Nov. 3, 2026.