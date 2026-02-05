Houston crime: 13-year-old girl identified following deadly stabbing on Grow Lane

The Brief FOX 26 has learned the name of the 13-year-old girl who died following a stabbing on Grow Lane in Houston on Wednesday night. According to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, 13-year-old Riley Dearmas was killed. According to Houston police, the incident occurred near the intersection of Grow Lane and Dow Road around 8 p.m. Wednesday.



13-year-old Houston girl killed in stabbing identified

What they're saying:

In a statement received by FOX 26, Michael George, the principal of Dean Middle School confirmed that Dearmas was a student:

Feb. 5, 2026

Dear Parents and Guardians,

The faculty and staff of Dean Middle School are deeply saddened to share the death of one of our students. The student will be greatly missed by family, friends and teachers. This is a very sad time for the Dean Middle School family.

As adults, we are aware of the substantial emotional impact that follows the death of a loved one or friend. Children experiencing the death of a loved one or friend for the first time might be frightened or overwhelmed by the event. They will most likely be looking to you for emotional strength and guidance.

In an effort to assist you in helping your child during this difficult period, we have attached a list of helpful information. The range of emotions for your child may vary based on his/her knowledge of this student or a previous experience with the loss of a loved one. We encourage you to listen to your child and be prepared to answer his/her questions simply and honestly.

Counselors and other support staff were available at the campus today and will continue to be available to students, teachers, and parents. If you have further questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact the Dean Middle School counseling team at 713-460-6157. I know you will join us in keeping this family in your thoughts.

Sincerely,

Michael George

Principal

Dean Middle School

The backstory:

Houston police said there was a large fight between multiple people outside an apartment and a stabbing.

Officials said when they arrived they found a 13-year-old girl, who was later identified as Dearmas, had been stabbed at least one time. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Authorities said they spoke with an adult female and a 10-year-old boy.

Officials said the 10-year-old said he stabbed Dearmas and turned himself over to police.

Houston police said Dearmas was among about 20 or 30 people who came over to the location and started assaulting people in the apartment and the 10-year-old stabbed the 13-year-old in self-defense.

Authorities added that 10-years-old is the minimum age for criminal responsibility in the state of Texas.

The Houston Police Department said on Thursday that the 10-year-old was detained on Wednesday night, but later released pending further investigation.

Officials said they will be speaking with additional witnesses and locating surveillance video.

All the information will be turned over to the District Attorney's Office for possible charges.

The investigation into the deadly incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.