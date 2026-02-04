Houston crime: 13-year-old girl dead following stabbing on Grow Lane; 10-year-old claiming self-defense

The Brief An investigation is underway after a 13-year-old girl was killed in a stabbing on Wednesday evening, authorities said. According to Houston police, the incident occurred near the intersection of Grow Lane and Dow Road around 8 p.m. Officials said a 10-year-old stated he stabbed the 13-year-old girl and turned himself over to police.



An investigation is underway after a 13-year-old girl was killed in a stabbing on Wednesday evening, authorities said.

Houston stabbing: 13-year-old girl killed in stabbing, 10-year-old suspect claiming self-defense

According to Houston police, the incident occurred near the intersection of Grow Lane and Dow Road around 8 p.m.

Houston police said there was a large fight between multiple people outside an apartment and a stabbing.

Officials said when they arrived they found a 13-year-old girl who had been stabbed at least one time. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Authorities said they spoke with an adult female and a 10-year-old boy.

Officials said the 10-year-old said he stabbed the 13-year-old and turned himself over to police.

Houston police said the 13-year-old was among about 20 or 30 people who came over to the location and started assaulting people in the apartment and the 10-year-old stabbed the 13-year-old in self-defense.

Authorities added that 10-years-old is the minimum age for criminal responsibility in the state of Texas.

Officials said they will be speaking with additional witnesses and locating surveillance video.

All the information will be turned over to the District Attorney's Office for possible charges.