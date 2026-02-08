Female dies after overnight shooting at Sunnyside apartment complex

The Brief A female was shot at an apartment complex on Calhoun Road. The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital. Homicide detectives are investigating



Police say a female was pronounced dead early Sunday after she was shot at an apartment complex in Houston's Sunnyside area.

Houston crime: Wesley Square apartment shooting

What we know:

Shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, police say a call came in about a person shot at Wesley Square Apartments on Calhoun Road.

First responders took the victim to a hospital, but she was later pronounced deceased.

HPD homicide detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.