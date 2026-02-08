Female dies after overnight shooting at Sunnyside apartment complex
HOUSTON - Police say a female was pronounced dead early Sunday after she was shot at an apartment complex in Houston's Sunnyside area.
Houston crime: Wesley Square apartment shooting
What we know:
Shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, police say a call came in about a person shot at Wesley Square Apartments on Calhoun Road.
First responders took the victim to a hospital, but she was later pronounced deceased.
HPD homicide detectives are investigating.
What we don't know:
No other details are available at this time.
The Source: OnScene and Houston Police