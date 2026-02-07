Man fatally shot outside Houston Westside strip center

The Brief A man was pronounced dead outside a strip center along South Kirkwood Road. The suspects allegedly drove off in a burgundy sedan. HPD homicide detectives are investigating.



A man has died after being shot outside a strip center in Houston's Westside Friday night, according to police.

Houston: Kirkwood Road strip center shooting

What we know:

Police say they were called to a shooting at about 8:30 p.m. Friday on South Kirkwood Road and Briar Forest Drive.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

HPD shared on social media that the suspects drove off in a burgundy sedan.

Officers at the scene spoke to witnesses and worked to gather any surveillance footage of the incident.

Homicide detectives are continuing the investigation.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified. The victim is believed to be in his early 40s.

There is no suspect description available.