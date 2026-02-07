Man fatally shot outside Houston Westside strip center
HOUSTON - A man has died after being shot outside a strip center in Houston's Westside Friday night, according to police.
Houston: Kirkwood Road strip center shooting
What we know:
Police say they were called to a shooting at about 8:30 p.m. Friday on South Kirkwood Road and Briar Forest Drive.
Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
HPD shared on social media that the suspects drove off in a burgundy sedan.
Officers at the scene spoke to witnesses and worked to gather any surveillance footage of the incident.
Homicide detectives are continuing the investigation.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified. The victim is believed to be in his early 40s.
There is no suspect description available.
The Source: OnScene and Houston Police Department.