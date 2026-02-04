Expand / Collapse search

Houston traffic: I-10 East Freeway at Federal shut down due to sinkhole on highway

By
Updated  February 4, 2026 5:01pm CST
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • I-10 East Freeway at Federal is completely shut down due to a sinkhole, according to officials.
    • In a tweet from the Texas Department of Transportation, all mainlines are blocked due to a pavement issue.
    • Crews from TxDOT are on the way to the scene.

HOUSTON - I-10 East Freeway at Federal is completely shut down due to a pavement issue, according to officials. 

In a tweet from the Texas Department of Transportation, all mainlines are blocked due to a sinkhole on the highway. 

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, there is a water leak under the roadway and that is what caused the sinkhole on the left shoulder. 

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes as delays should be expected. 

The Source: Texas Department of Transportation

HoustonTrafficNews