Houston traffic: I-10 East Freeway at Federal shut down due to sinkhole on highway
HOUSTON - I-10 East Freeway at Federal is completely shut down due to a pavement issue, according to officials.
In a tweet from the Texas Department of Transportation, all mainlines are blocked due to a sinkhole on the highway.
According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, there is a water leak under the roadway and that is what caused the sinkhole on the left shoulder.
Drivers are urged to find alternate routes as delays should be expected.
The Source: Texas Department of Transportation