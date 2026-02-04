Houston traffic: I-10 East Freeway at Federal shut down due to sinkhole on highway

The Brief I-10 East Freeway at Federal is completely shut down due to a sinkhole, according to officials. In a tweet from the Texas Department of Transportation, all mainlines are blocked due to a pavement issue. Crews from TxDOT are on the way to the scene.



