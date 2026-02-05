Coach Sampson: "We are poor," warns budget limits Houston’s recruiting reach

The Brief The Money Problem: Coach Kelvin Sampson says that despite winning games, the University of Houston is "poor" compared to the big-budget schools they play against. Recruiting Warning: Because top players now cost more money (NIL), Sampson warns the team might have to stop chasing the best recruits because they simply can't afford them. The Gap: According to Sampson Houston has one of the lowest budgets of any school in the "Power Four", making it hard to keep up with schools like Texas or Kansas.



University of Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson didn't mince words Wednesday night, offering a sobering assessment of the Cougars' financial standing in the rapidly evolving landscape of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) and collegiate recruiting.

What we know:

Following the No. 13 Cougars' 79-55 victory over the UCF Knights at the Fertitta Center, Sampson shifted the conversation from the win to the "alarming" reality of the program’s bank account compared to its Power Four peers.

"We have a very poor athletic department," Sampson told reporters. "We’re poor. We were poor when I got here, and we’re still poor."

Despite Houston’s meteoric rise to a national powerhouse—boasting five straight Sweet 16 appearances and a move to the lucrative Big 12 Conference—Sampson argues that the "market value" for elite talent is outstripping the school's current resources.

The Recruiting 'Stop' Sign

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 06: Head coach Kelvin Sampson of the Houston Cougars reacts in the second half against the Florida State Seminoles at Toyota Center on December 06, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

What they're saying:

Sampson noted that while the Cougars are participating in the NIL market, they are doing so with a much shorter leash than the "blue-blood" programs they compete with on the court.

The veteran coach emphasized that the limitation isn't about identifying talent, but about the rising "price of admission" for the nation’s top recruits. "It’s not about who we want to sign, it’s about who we can afford to sign," he added.

A Growing Financial Gap

By the numbers:

Currently, Houston ranks 56th among Division I public schools in total athletic revenue.

The move to the Big 12 has increased media rights revenue, but Sampson’s comments suggest that the "booster gap" remains a significant hurdle.

Despite the financial "poverty" Sampson describes, the Cougars' on-court results haven't faltered.

However, with recruiting for the 2026 class already in high gear, the head coach's "brutally honest" plea serves as a clear signal to boosters and the Houston community: to stay at the top, the price of the game has officially gone up.