Buc-ee's ICE donation rumors: Here's what the iconic Texas company says

article

The Brief Buc-ee’s is officially denying viral rumors that the company or its owners donated to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The company’s legal team labeled the claims "entirely unfounded," stating that neither the business nor founder Arch "Beaver" Aplin III have made such contributions. The origin of the speculation remains unknown, as public records and social media trends show no factual evidence to support the allegations.



Buc-ee’s, the iconic Texas-based travel center chain, is flatly denying viral social media rumors claiming the company or its leadership donated to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Rumors about Buc-ee's

The speculation, which began circulating on various social platforms in January, prompted a direct response from the company’s legal team Tuesday after the claims gained traction online.

What they're saying:

"The claim is entirely unfounded," Jeff Nadalo, general counsel for Buc-ee’s, Ltd., said in a statement to FOX Local. "Neither Beaver nor Buc-ee’s has made any donations to ICE."

Despite the traction the claims received, the origin of the controversy remains a mystery. An exhaustive search of public records and social media trends has failed to identify a specific catalyst or piece of evidence that triggered the allegations.

Buc-ee’s has often been the subject of internet discourse due to its massive cultural footprint, particularly in Texas, but this specific claim appeared to lack any factual secondary support.

Dig deeper:

Founded in 1982 by Arch "Beaver" Aplin III, the company opened its first location in Lake Jackson. Aplin, a Texas A&M University alumnus, has spent more than four decades transforming the brand from a local convenience store into a sprawling interstate phenomenon.

Buc-ee’s remains a privately held entity. Aplin co-owns the company with Don Wasek, and the pair operates the brand without the involvement of outside investors.

This private structure means the company is not required to disclose the same level of financial data as public corporations, though political or agency-level donations are typically a matter of public record. However, public data shows that both Aplin and Wasek have contributed large sums of money to the campaigns of multiple Republican candidates.