Contract worker shot, another pistol-whipped by robbery suspect in Houston's Fifth Ward, police say

The Brief Police say an armed suspect approached two Union Pacific contractors along Gregg Street. The suspect allegedly shot one worker and assaulted another while robbing the two. The worker who was shot is expected to recover.



A suspect is on the run after allegedly shooting one worker and assaulting another in Houston's Fifth Ward, according to police.

Houston Fifth Ward shooting: Railroad workers attacked

(Photo credit: Houston Police)

What we know:

The incident was reported at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on Gregg Street near Sumpter Street.

Houston Police tell FOX 26 that two contractors for Union Pacific were approached by an armed male suspect. Allegedly, the suspect robbed the two workers, shooting one and pistol-whipping the other in the process, before fleeing the scene.

Police say the worker who was shot suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. The worker was sent to a hospital and is expected to recover.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.