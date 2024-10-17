article

Here is a list of the Harris County early voting locations for the November 5, 2024, general election. Early voting is from October 21st through November 1st.

From Monday, October 21st through Saturday, October 26th, early voting times are from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. On Sunday, October 27th, the polling locations will be open from Noon until 7 p.m. Then, from October 28th through November 1st, the polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Main Location: Harris County Attorney Conference Center, County Conference Center III/Meeting Room 109 1019 Congress Avenue, Houston 77002

Acres Homes MultiService Center, Auditorium 6719 West Montgomery Road, Houston 77091

Alief ISD Administration Building, Room 750 4250 Cook Road, Houston 77072

Alvin D Baggett Community Center, Conference Room 1302 Keene Street, Galena Park 77547

BakerRipley East Aldine Campus, Reunion Hall 3000 Aldine Mail Route Road, Houston 77039

BakerRipley Pasadena Campus, Gym 720 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena 77504

BakerRipley Ripley House, Gym 4410 Navigation Boulevard, Houston 77011

Bay Area Community Center, Grand Assembly Room 5002 East NASA Parkway, Seabrook 77586

Bayland Park Community Center, Auditorium 6400 Bissonnet Street, Houston 77074

Baytown Community Center, Tejas Room 2407 Market Street, Baytown 77520

Big Stone Lodge, Grand Hall/Community Center 709 Riley Fuzzel Road, Spring 77373

Chinese Community Center, Rec Center 9800 Town Park Drive, Houston 77036

City of Jersey Village Civic Center, Auditorium 16327 Lakeview Drive, Houston 77040

City of South Houston Municipal Court, Court Room 1019 Dallas Street, South Houston 77587

Comfort Suites La Porte, Meeting Room 902 South 8th Street, La Porte 77571

Country Inn and Suites by Radisson, Houston Northwest, Meeting Room 12915 Farm to Market 1960 Road West, Houston 77065

Courtyard by Marriott Houston Northwest, Meeting Room A 11050 Louetta Road, Houston 77070

Crosby Community Center, Room 104 Large Assembly Room 409 Hare Road, Crosby 77532

Denver Harbor Community Center, Gym 6402 Market Street, Houston 77020

East Harris County Activity Center, Big Room 7340 Spencer Highway, Pasadena 77505

El Franco Lee Community Center, Auditorium 9500 Hall Road, Houston 77089

Fallbrook Church, Community Center Gym 12512 Walters Road, Houston 77014

First Congregational Church, Assembly Room 10840 Beinhorn Road, Houston 77024

Fountain of Life Center, Fitness Center 14083 South Main Street, Houston 77035

Four Points by Sheraton Houston West 11191 Clay Road, Houston 77041

Freeman Branch Library, Meeting Room 16616 Diana Lane, Houston 77062

George H.W. Bush Community Center, Room 119 6827 Cypresswood Drive, Spring 77379

Green House International Church, Community Room/Church 200 West Greens Road, Houston 77067

Hampton Inn and Suites Houston Katy, Empire Room Victory Room 22055 Katy Freeway, Katy 77450

Hampton Inn and Suites Katy Freeway, Bayou City Ballroom 5820 Katy Freeway, Houston 77007

Hardy Senior Center, Auditorium 11901 West Hardy Road, Houston 77076

Harris County Scarsdale Annex, Main Meeting Room 10851 Scarsdale Boulevard suite 510, Houston 77089

HCC North Forest Campus, C-128 Community Room 6010 Little York Road, Houston 77016

HCC Northline, Room 115 8001 Fulton Street, Houston 770022

HCC Southeast College Building C Parking Garage, Multi-Purpose Room 114 6960 Rustic Street, Houston 77087

HCC West Loop South, C108A/B 5601 West Loop South, Houston 77081

HCPL Maud Smith Marks Branch Library, Meeting Room 1815 Westgreen Boulevard, Katy 77450

HCPL North Channel Library, Meeting Room 15741 Wallisville Road, Houston 77049

HCPL Octavia Fields Branch Library, Meeting Room 1503 South Houston Avenue, Humble 77338

Hilton Houston Post Oak by the Galleria, Westheimer Room 2001 Post Oak Boulevard, Houston 77056

Hiram Clarke MultiService Center, Auditorium 3810 West Fuqua Street, Houston 77045

Hockley Community Center, Room ABC/Large Room 28515 Old Washington Road, Hockley 77447

Holiday Inn Express and Suites Atascocita, Meeting Room 5619 Farm to Market 1960 East, Humble 77346

Homewood Suites Beltway 8, Meeting Room 8950 Fallbrook Drive, Houston 77064

ISGH Bear Creek Community Center, Community Center/Hall 17250 Coventry Park Drive, Houston 770084

J D Walker Community Center, Large MultiPurpose Room 7613 Wade Road, Baytown 77521

John P McGovern Texas Medical Center, Commons 1st Floor (Food Court) 6550 Bertner Avenue, Houston 77030

John Paul Landing Environmental Education Center, Great Room #101 9950 Katy Hockley Road, Cypress 77433

John Phelps Courthouse, Training Room/Assembly Room 101 South Richey Street, Pasadena 77506

Juergens Hall Community Center, Dance Hall 26026 Hempstead Highway, Cypress 77429

Kashmere MultiService Center, Auditorium 4802 Lockwood Drive, Houston 77026

Katy Branch Harris County Public Library, Meeting Room 5414 Franz Road, Katy 77493

Kingwood Community Center, Auditorium Side A 4102 Rustic Woods Drive, Kingwood 77345

Klein Multipurpose Center, Room 402 7500 Farm to Market 2920, Klein 77379

Lone Star College Creekside, Room 116 8747 West New Harmony Trail, Tomball 77375

Lone Star College North Harris, Rooms 101/103 2700 WW Thorne Drive, Houston 77073

Lone Star College Victory Center, Room 102 4141 Victory Drive, Houston 77088

Martin Flukinger Community Center, Large Assembly Room 16003 Lorenzo Street, Channelview 77530

Metropolitan MultiService Center, Gym 1475 West Gray Street, Houston 77019

Milton Lusk Activity Center, Gym 1022 Mercury Drive, Houston 77029

Mission Bend Islamic Center, Dining Hall/Multipurpose Room 6233 Tres Lagunas, Houston 77083

Moody Park Community Center, Main MultiPurpose Room 3725 Fulton Street, Houston 77009

MultiCultural Center, Cordova Prayer Hall 951 Tristar Drive, Webster 77598

Northeast MultiService Center, Auditorium 9720 Spaulding Street, Houston 77016

Nottingham Park Building, Meeting Room 926 Country Place Drive, Houston 77079

NRG Arena, Hall D Gate 9 1 NRG Parkway, Houston 77054

Prairie View A and M University Northwest, Room 107/108 9449 Grant Road, Houston 77070

Raindrop Turkish House, Selchuik and Turkistan rooms 9301 West Bellfort Boulevard, Houston 77031

Richard and Meg Weekley Community Center, Room 300 8440 Greenhouse Road, Cypress 77433

Samuel Matthews Park Community Center, Room A 1728 Hufsmith Road, Tomball 77375

San Jacinto College Generation Park, Room G-2.125 13455 Lockwood Road, Houston 77044

San Jacinto Community Center, Large Room/Meeting Room 604 Highland Woods Drive, Highlands 77562

Sheraton Houston Brookhollow Hotel, Jasmine I & II 3000 North Loop West Freeway, Houston 77092

Shrine of the Black Madonna Cultural and Event Center, Main Floor 5309 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Houston 77021

SPJST Lodge Num 88, Annex in back of main building 1435 Beall Street, Houston 77008

Spring Chateau, Madison Square Room 4010 Farm to Market 2920, Spring 77388

Steve Radack Community Center, Auditorium 18650 Clay Road, Houston 77084

Sunnyside Health and Multi Service Center, Auditorium/Room 1102 4410 Reed Road, Houston 77051

The Double Tree Houston Brookhollow, The Plaza 12801 Northwest Freeway, Houston 77040

Tom Bass Park Community Center Section Three, Auditorium 15108 Cullen Boulevard, Houston 77047

Tomball Public Works Building, Training Room 100 501 B James Street, Tomball 77375

Tracy Gee Community Center, Auditorium 3599 Westcenter Drive, Houston 77042

Trini Mendenhall Community Center, Auditorium 1414 Wirt Road, Houston 77055

TSU Recreational Center, Rec Center 3220 Wheeler Avenue, Houston 77004

University of Houston Clear Lake, Bayou Building Garden Room 2700 Bay Area Boulevard, Houston 77058

University of Houston Student Center, Room 214 Space City 4455 University Drive, Houston 77004

Vera Brummet May Community Center, Room 118 2100 Wolf Road, Huffman 77336

Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, Fellowship Hall 3826 Wheeler Avenue Building D, Houston 77004

If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.

