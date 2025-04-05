article

The Brief Bull rider Dylan Grant died after being bucked off a bull during an event in Wharton, Texas. He was airlifted to a Houston hospital, where he passed away. The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association shared its condolences for his family, friends and the bull riding community.



A 24-year-old bull rider from Wyoming died after he was injured during an event in Wharton, Texas, on Thursday, officials say.

Bull rider Dylan Grant dies in Texas

According to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, or PRCA, Dylan Grant was injured while competing in the Wharton County Youth Fair Xtreme Bulls event.

He was bucked off by a bull in the arena and rushed into an ambulance, the PRCA says. Medics worked to stabilize him, and then he was airlifted to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston, where he passed away.

What they're saying:

The PRCA shared its "thoughts and prayers to bull rider Dylan Grant's family, friends and the entire rodeo/bull riding community."

Who was Dylan Grant?

The backstory:

Grant was a 24-year-old bull rider from Laramie, Wyoming. The PRCA says he has competed in multiple PRORODEO and Xtreme Bulls events throughout his career – first obtaining his PRCA permit in 2018 and then purchasing his PRCA card in February 2024.

According to the association, he had $15,710 in earnings in his career, including $3,760 this season.

The PCRA says Grant, while also competing for the University of Wyoming rodeo team, won the bull riding title at the Mountain States Circuit Finals Rodeo with 169.5 points on two head in 2021.