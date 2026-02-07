Expand / Collapse search

Suspect still sought in deadly southeast Houston hit-and-run on Christmas Eve

Published  February 7, 2026 12:15pm CST
The Brief

    • Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect or suspects in a deadly Christmas Eve hit-and-run.
    • Erick Naftali Buruca was hit by a vehicle while walking on South Loop East Service Road around 6:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
    • Information can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling, using their mobile app or through their website.

HOUSTON - Authorities are still searching for the person responsible for hitting and killing a man in a hit-and-run on Christmas Eve in southeast Houston.

Crime Stoppers of Houston on Saturday announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the location and arrest of the suspect or suspects.

The backstory:

Erick Naftali Buruca was walking along the South Loop East Service around 6:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve when he was hit by a vehicle.

According to Crime Stoppers, the vehicle continued driving and did not stop to help Buruca.

He would later die as a result of the injuries.

What you can do:

Crime Stoppers is asking anyone with information to call 713-222-8477, submit a tip through the mobile app or through www.crime-stoppers.org.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Crime Stoppers of Houston

