Suspect still sought in deadly southeast Houston hit-and-run on Christmas Eve
HOUSTON - Authorities are still searching for the person responsible for hitting and killing a man in a hit-and-run on Christmas Eve in southeast Houston.
Crime Stoppers of Houston on Saturday announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the location and arrest of the suspect or suspects.
The backstory:
Erick Naftali Buruca was walking along the South Loop East Service around 6:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve when he was hit by a vehicle.
According to Crime Stoppers, the vehicle continued driving and did not stop to help Buruca.
He would later die as a result of the injuries.
What you can do:
Crime Stoppers is asking anyone with information to call 713-222-8477, submit a tip through the mobile app or through www.crime-stoppers.org.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Crime Stoppers of Houston