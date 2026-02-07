Suspect still sought in deadly southeast Houston hit-and-run on Christmas Eve

article

The Brief Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect or suspects in a deadly Christmas Eve hit-and-run. Erick Naftali Buruca was hit by a vehicle while walking on South Loop East Service Road around 6:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Information can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling, using their mobile app or through their website.



Authorities are still searching for the person responsible for hitting and killing a man in a hit-and-run on Christmas Eve in southeast Houston.

Crime Stoppers of Houston on Saturday announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the location and arrest of the suspect or suspects.

The backstory:

Erick Naftali Buruca was walking along the South Loop East Service around 6:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve when he was hit by a vehicle.

According to Crime Stoppers, the vehicle continued driving and did not stop to help Buruca.

He would later die as a result of the injuries.

What you can do:

Crime Stoppers is asking anyone with information to call 713-222-8477, submit a tip through the mobile app or through www.crime-stoppers.org.