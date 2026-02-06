Sweeny fire chief placed on leave following arrest of son, former chief

The Brief Sweeny Fire and Rescue announced their current chief, Tim Webb, is taking a leave of absence. This comes after the former fire chief, Webb's son, was arrested for alleged assault against children. Former Chief Timmy Webb is accused of child crimes spanning between two years.



Sweeny fire chief on leave after former chief's arrest

What we know:

The fire department posted on Facebook Friday afternoon that its current chief, Tim Webb, has been "removed from his position as Fire Chief and will be taking a leave of absence."

The department also said more information would be shared when available.

What we don't know:

The department did not name who would be filling in as chief.

The backstory:

Tim Webb's leave comes after the arrest of his and former Sweeny Fire Chief Timothy "Timmy" Webb. Authorities say Timothy was arrested in late January for over a dozen combined felony charges involving alleged sexual crimes against at least five children.

Sweeny Fire and Rescue named Timmy Webb as chief in January 2025 on their Facebook, along with his father, Tim Webb, being named assistant chief.

Investigators say the alleged incidents occurred between August 2023 and August 2025. Sweeny Police Chief Brad Caudle said the department was alerted in late 2025 by family members of a young victim regarding inappropriate interactions with Webb. Following a collaborative investigation with the Child Advocacy Center, authorities moved forward with the charges.

Caudle told FOX 26 that the victims, ranging in age from nine to 15, include close family friends and members of the Webb family.

