Former Sweeny Fire Chief facing multiple child sexual assault charges

The Brief Timothy D. Webb has been charged with multiple sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child charges. Webb is the former Sweeny Fire Department fire chief. He is currently booked in Brazoria County Jail.



The former Sweeny Fire Department Chief has been indicted on multiple sexual assault-related charges involving children.

Former fire chief charged with sexual assault

What we know:

Court records state Timothy Webb is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, two counts of indecency with a child under 17, four counts of soliciting prostitution with persons under 18, one count of indecency with a child under 18, and four counts of indecency with a child by exposure.

Timothy D. Webb (Courtesy of Brazoria County jail records)

Most of these incidents were reported to have happened in August 2023, with the most recent incidents happening in August 2025.

Sweeny Fire and Rescue named Webb as chief in January 2025 on their Facebook.

Webb is currently in Brazoria County Jail with no bond.

According to the Sweeny mayor, a volunteer firefighter with the department was also indicted several months ago.

What we don't know:

At this time, we have not confirmed the identity of the second Sweeny firefighter charged.