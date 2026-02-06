Family members of 17-year-old shot to death in Cloverleaf area on grief-stricken journey for justice

The Brief Family members of a teen shot to death in the Cloverleaf area are on a journey for justice. Sheriff's deputies say 17-year-old Jayden Ford was shot Thursday after visiting an apartment complex along Uvalde near Woodforest. According to investigators, two young men in a group of teens were wearing hoodies and masks when Jayden was shot. Anyone with information should contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office or Crime stoppers.



Family members of a 17-year-old shot to death in the Cloverleaf area are on a journey for justice.

What they're saying:

"He's the life of our family," said Tayosha Davis referring to her 17-year-old son, Jayden Ford. "Goofy kid will make you laugh all day. His smile would light up a room."

"We're broken," said Jayden's grandmother Lakisha Brown. "A piece of us has been ripped away from us."

Sheriff's deputies say Jayden was shot Thursday after visiting an apartment complex along Uvalde near Woodforest.

According to investigators, two young men in a group of teens were wearing hoodies and masks when Jayden was shot.

"He meant everything to me," said Jayden's stepdad, Byron Coley Jr. "He and Kyle were the first kids, it taught me how to be a dad. I can't explain how I feel. We want to make sure we get justice for our son."

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.