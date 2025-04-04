Klein ISD sixth-grader dead after falling into Cypress Creek

The Brief The 11-year-old who died after falling into Cypress Creek has been identified as Braydin Barlow-Buirse. He was a sixth-grader at Strack Intermediate.



The 11-year-old who died after falling into Cypress Creek in Spring on Thursday has been identified as a sixth-grader from Klein Independent School District.

Strack Intermediate identified the young boy as Braydin Barlow-Buirse.

PREVIOUS STORY: Harris County search: 11-year-old falls into creek, child's body located by rescuers

Strack Intermediate makes statement

What they're saying:

The school principal, Robert Gilbert, gave this statement:

Dear Strack Intermediate Families,

It is with deep sorrow that I share the heartbreaking news that one of our students, 6th grader Braydin Barlow-Buirse, has passed away following a tragic incident that occurred last night near Cypress Creek.

This loss has deeply impacted our school family, and we are grieving alongside the student’s loved ones. We extend our most sincere condolences to the family during this unimaginably difficult time.

Today, members of the Klein ISD Crisis Response Team will be on campus to provide support and counseling for students and staff. If your child needs someone to talk to, please encourage them to speak with a counselor or any trusted adult on campus.

We are committed to walking through this grief together as a school community. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we are not releasing additional details at this time. Should the family choose to share more in the days ahead, we will honor their wishes and provide opportunities to support them.

Resources for families on how to talk with children about loss can be found at kleinisd.net/keepkleinsafe and kleinisd.net/tragedy. Please don’t hesitate to contact the school at (832) 249-5400 if your child needs additional support.

Thank you for your compassion, your partnership, and the many ways you continue to care for one another.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

11-year-old's body recovered from Cypress Creek

The backstory:

Harris County Precinct 4 initially reported they were conducting a search for an 11-year-old who fell into Cypress Creek Thursday night.

After searching the area, rescue teams located the child and he was confirmed dead.

Braydin Barlow-Buirse

What we know:

Eleven-year-old Braydin was a member of the All-American Youth Football and Drill Team.

The group made a statement on their Facebook, saying, in part:

"It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Braydin Barlow a beloved teammate, friend, and rising star in the Rams football community.

Braydin was more than just a talented athlete — he was a source of inspiration, leadership, and joy both on and off the field. His dedication, passion, and spirit touched the lives of everyone who had the privilege to know him."

What you can do:

Loved ones of Barlow's family have set up a GoFundMe to support the family.

Click here for more information.