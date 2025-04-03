Harris County search: 11-year-old falls into creek, search underway
SPRING, Texas - A search is currently underway after an 11-year-old fell into a creek in Spring on Thursday.
What we know:
Officials said the search is underway in the 3700 block of Cypresswood Drive.
What we don't know:
It's unclear who the child is or how the child fell into the creek.
This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.
The Source: Information provided by Harris County Constable Precinct 4.