Harris County search: 11-year-old falls into creek, search underway

By
Published  April 3, 2025 7:44pm CDT
Harris County
The Brief

    • An active search is underway after an 11-year-old fell into a creek in Spring.
    • Authorities are on the scene in the 3700 block of Cypresswood Drive.
    • Officials have not identified who the child is.

What we know:

Officials said the search is underway in the 3700 block of Cypresswood Drive. 

Image 1 of 6

 

What we don't know:

It's unclear who the child is or how the child fell into the creek. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest. 

The Source: Information provided by Harris County Constable Precinct 4. 

Harris CountyNews