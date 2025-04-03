Harris County search: 11-year-old falls into creek, search underway

The Brief An active search is underway after an 11-year-old fell into a creek in Spring. Authorities are on the scene in the 3700 block of Cypresswood Drive. Officials have not identified who the child is.



A search is currently underway after an 11-year-old fell into a creek in Spring on Thursday.

What we know:

Officials said the search is underway in the 3700 block of Cypresswood Drive.

What we don't know:

It's unclear who the child is or how the child fell into the creek.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.