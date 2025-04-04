The Brief Current Fort Bend County Judge KP George has been charged with two counts of money laundering, according to jail records. It's unclear what led up to the recent charges filed against George. George has been in the public spotlight several times in the past year from him being charged with misrepresentation of identity back in September 2024 to possibly switching to the Republican Party.



Current Fort Bend County Judge KP George has been charged with two counts of money laundering, according to the Fort Bend County District Attorney.

Fort Bend County Judge KP George charged with money laundering

What we know:

Fort Bend County Judge KP George with two counts of money laundering, according to the district attorney. Officials said the charges are a felony.

Jail records state his charge as money laundering over $30,000 but less than $150,000.

According to court documents, the offense occurred between January 12, 2019, and April 22, 2019.

Jail records state his bond amount has been set at $10,000 for each count.

Punishment range is two to 10 years in prison, if convicted.

KP George latest mugshot (April 2025)

What we don't know:

It's unclear why George has been arrested as charging documents have not yet been released. The District Attorney's Office has not yet released any additional information.

What they're saying:

Wesley Wittig with the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office released a statement on Friday saying, "The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office filed a misdemeanor charge of Misrepresentation of Identity/Candidate against KP George last year, which is pending in County Court at Law No. 5. This came after an investigation into an associate of Mr. George was expanded to implicate George himself.

The District Attorney’s Office has continuously stated that the investigation was ongoing, and that investigation has now led to two 3rd-degree felony indictments for Money Laundering, which were made public today. These charges are unrelated to the pending misdemeanor and are assigned to the 458th District Court.

Our office remains committed to the integrity our public deserves, and the ethics to which all prosecutors are sworn to. And our investigation remains ongoing."

The backstory:

KP George has had several big stories in the public eye over the past year or so.

As FOX 26 has reported, George could be changing parties to the Republican Party.

George was also indicted on a charge of misrepresentation of identity back in September 2024. It was previously alleged that he allowed his consultant at the time, Taral Patel, to post social media comments impersonating people online to threaten others. George was charged with a Class A misdemeanor. Records accused the county judge of posing as "Antonio Scalywag" in a campaign post on his Facebook page.

George released a statement on the matter back in February.

However, it's unclear if either of these items are what led up to George being charged on Friday.

Statement from Judge George

The other side:

County Judge KP George issued the following statement on Friday:

"As an elected official, I have always operated with integrity and transparency. Let me be absolutely clear—there is nothing illegal about loaning personal funds to my own campaign and later repaying that loan. This is a standard and lawful practice.Unfortunately, this is a continued example of Fort Bend County District Attorney’s office weaponizing the government with an obvious political witch hunt period. Allegations and accusations are being made without full context or disclosure of the facts—deliberately manipulating the narrative to tarnish my reputation and character.I have full confidence that the truth will prevail, in the meantime, I remain committed to serving and fighting for the people of Fort Bend County with the same passion and dedication as always."

This is a breaking news story. We're working to get the very latest.