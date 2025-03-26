Fort Bend County Judge suspected of soon switching political parties

The Brief County Judge KP George recently voted with Republicans to re-draw precinct lines in the county. His vote has observers speculating if the Democrat is considering switching to the Republican Party. A political analyst shares his thoughts on the prospect with FOX 26's Greg Groogan.



A critical vote by Fort Bend County Judge KP George has political observers speculating that the controversial Democrat could be pondering a jump to the Republican Party.

Fox 26 political reporter Greg Groogan discussed the prospect with Rice Political analyst Mark Jones.

Could KP George switch parties?

What they're saying:

Groogan: Dr. Jones, a kind of stunning development out in Ft. Bend County, where Democratic County Judge K.P. George actually voted with Republicans to re-draw precinct lines. What do you make of it?

Jones: Back when the redistricting occurred in 2021, Republicans were upset with what they viewed as a Democratic Gerrymander where Democrats played around with the precincts to maximize Democratic advantage in Ft. Bend County. This is a move to rectify some of the more egregious aspects of that gerrymandering process, particularly the creation of some very large over-populated districts and some very small underpopulated districts.

Groogan: Do you think this has anything to do with KP George's legal problems? We know he is under indictment in connection with that scandal, making a fake persona, making defamatory and racially charged statements on his Facebook page.

Jones: I think there are two things going on here. First off, KP George is upset with what he views as overblown charges being brought against him by the Democratic District Attorney in Ft. Bend County. The second factor is a growing split in Ft. Bend County between Indian American Democrats and African American Democrats, with Indian American Democrats feeling they have been increasingly marginalized by the African American majority within the Ft. Bend County Democratic Party.

Groogan: Would this send shockwaves throughout the state if KP George actually asked to become a Republican?

Jones: KP George views that the Democratic Party has not had his back and is actually working against him. The work for KP George would be smoothing over bad relations with Ft. Bend County Republicans. I think statewide, Governor Abbott, Lt. Governor Patrick and Attorney General Paxton would all welcome in KP George with open arms.