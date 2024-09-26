Fort Bend County Judge KP George has been indicted on a misrepresentation of identity charge after it was previously alleged he was allowed his consultant at the time and current candidate for County Commissioner Taral Patel to post social media comments impersonating people online to threaten others.

PREVIOUS STORY: Fort Bend County Judge KP George allegedly knew about fake hateful posts, search warrant says

According to court documents, George is charged with misrepresentation of identity, which is a Class A misdemeanor.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Records accused the county judge of posing as "Antonio Scalywag" in a campaign post on his Facebook page.

In a recent search warrant, investigators searched Patel's phone and found he had access to KP George's social media accounts in 2022. They found text messages from Patel to George saying "I am posting the image now," which is believed to be referring to the collage posted on KP George's Facebook showing a lot of hateful comments.

Fort Bend County Treasurer Bill Rickert issued a statement calling for the judge to step down:



As a resident of Fort Bend County and County Treasurer, I am deeply concerned about the "Fake Racism" scandal and indictments of County Judge KP George and his former Chief of Staff, Taral Patel, who is running for Commissioner of Precinct 3.

While everyone deserves a fair trial, the documented actions of these individuals have been deceptive and divisive, undermining the trust of our residents and damaging our county's global reputation.

At a time when we need to attract commercial and industrial development to alleviate the property tax burden on our community, this scandal is hindering that progress.

Rather than providing transparency, both individuals have chosen to hire lawyers and remain silent, allowing the cloud of this controversy to linger over our county indefinitely. Our global reputation cannot be restored while KP George remains in office. I call for his immediate resignation and the reimbursement of taxpayer funds used for a security detail based on what we now know were fabricated allegations of racist threats.

I urge my fellow Fort Bend County elected officials, regardless of party affiliation, to join me in demanding accountability. Our county deserves leaders committed to integrity and transparency.

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.