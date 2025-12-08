No-Kill shelter in Dickinson trying to get every dog, cat a home for the holidays

The Brief A "no-kill" shelter in Dickinson is trying to get every dog and cat a home for the holidays. Through the month of December, all adoption fees are just $20 dollars for all dogs and cats. They are fully vetted, spayed, and neutered and come with heartworm medication, if they are heartworm positive.



A "no-kill" shelter in Dickinson is trying to get every dog and cat a home for the holidays.

What they're saying:

"I always say the only thing wrong with a shelter dog is they don't have a home," said Nina Baker, Animal Services Director for Bayou Animal Services.

Baker wants to get every animal in the shelter a home for the holidays, even if it's a fostering or trial adoption process.

Through the month of December, all adoption fees are just $20 dollars for all dogs and cats. They are fully vetted, spayed, and neutered and come with heartworm medication, if they are heartworm positive.

It's a great time to try an animal out to see how that pet responds to other pets in the house and your routine.

Clearing the shelter would also mean being home for the holidays for shelter employees.

What you can do:

There are many great dogs and cats to pick from.

Find out more by clicking here.