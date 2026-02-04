ICE responds after detainment of Houston ISD high school student

The Brief Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) released a statement confirming a Houston ISD student was placed in custody on Dec. 16, 2025. The student, Mauro Henriquez-Sanchez, was a graduating senior at Sam Houston High School and varsity soccer captain. ICE claims the student's father, Mauro Rigoberto Henriquez-Alfaro, was previously ordered removed and deported to Honduras on July 31, 2008.



Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has released a statement after students at a Houston-area high school held a rally for a classmate who was taken into custody.

Mauro Henriquez-Sanchez was a graduating senior at Sam Houston High School and varsity soccer captain.

He was detained by ICE on Dec. 16 and has been in custody for more than 40 days following an asylum check-in, according to reports.

ICE detains Houston ISD student

What they're saying:

ICE gave FOX 26 this statement about Henriquez-Sanchez's detainment:

On Dec. 16, 2025, ICE arrested Mauro Rigoberto Henriquez-Alfaro, a 44-year-old previously deported illegal alien from Honduras, and Mauro Yosueth Henriquez-Sanchez, an 18-year-old illegal alien from Honduras. Both Henriquez-Alfaro and Henriquez-Sanchez have received full due process under the law and been ordered deported. In fact, Henriquez-Alfaro was previously ordered removed and deported to Honduras on July 31, 2008, at great taxpayer expense, and he has since illegally reentered the U.S. – a felony criminal offense.

The media and the public need to understand that employment authorization does NOT confer any type of legal status in the United States. It is a permission to work, not a green card or visa, and does not grant lawful status or shield illegal aliens from immigration enforcement actions. Additionally, simply applying for a change of legal status does NOT confer status to legally remain in the United States.

We encourage all illegal aliens to take control of their departure with the CBP Home App. The United States is offering illegal aliens $2,600 and a free flight to self-deport now. We encourage every person here illegally to take advantage of this offer and reserve the chance to return to the U.S. the legal way, to pursue the American dream. If not, you will be arrested and deported without a chance to return.